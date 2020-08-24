After less than two years as police chief, Eric English is leaving Harrisonburg to become Henrico County's new police chief.
The county made the announcement this morning.
English, a 28-year veteran of the Richmond Police Department was sworn in as Harrisonburg’s new police chief in September 2018.
He filled a vacancy created when Stephen Monticelli resigned December 2017, after five years as Harrisonburg police chief.
English oversaw roughly 112 sworn officers and 26 civilian positions and earned about $120,000 a year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.