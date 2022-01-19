Two people broke into a Harrisonburg pharmacy early Tuesday morning, according to a press release from Harrisonburg Police Department.
At approximately 3:30 a.m., officers responded to Medicap Pharmacy, 1851 Virginia Ave.
Police said the suspects used prying tools to enter through the front door, but fled in a white sedan shortly after entering the business.
As HPD was investigating, officers said they learned the same offenders had broken into a pharmacy in Fishersville about an hour before the Harrisonburg break-in.
Detectives from HPD and the Augusta County Sheriff's Office are working together to share information, examine evidence and pursue leads.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call HDP detectives at 540-437-4404 or email at greg.miller@harrisonburgva.gov. Tips related to this incident, or any crime, can be submitted anonymously to Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or by texting "HPD" plus their tip to CRIMES (274637.)
— Staff Report
