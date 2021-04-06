Harrisonburg police continue to investigate $40,000 worth of lawn equipment and vehicles obtained with fraudulent credit cards, according to a Tuesday press release.
Sgt. Scott Drugo said in the release that local businesses reported people making the purchases over the phone with a stolen credit card.
He said the caller arranged payment and hired a local tow company to pick up the merchandise and deliver it to a predetermined location.
The items, he said in the release, typically switched transportation modes several times and were eventually sold out of the area before the victim realized the fraud.
Drugo said in the release that the suspect is often related to someone in the "chain of custody."
To combat the fraud, police say, businesses can implement policies that the person who calls to make the order picks it up.
The release also recommends setting a financial limit on items ordered over the phone.
Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call the Harrisonburg Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at 540-437-2640.
-- Staff Report
