Harrisonburg police continue to investigate a spike in catalytic converter thefts.
Investigators, who didn't release how many thefts have occurred, said in a press release that the crimes are being committed in areas that are secluded and poorly lit.
They suggest car owners park their vehicles in their driveway or garage, if available. They also recommend businesses use surveillance cameras to monitor commercial vehicles.
Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call the police department at 540-434-4436 or HPD’s Major Crime Unit at 540-437-2640. Those wanting to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 574-5050 or text “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).
— Staff Report
