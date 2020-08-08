The newly-formed People’s Equality Commission of the Shenandoah Valley announced Friday that it has teamed with the Harrisonburg Police Department to host a series of meet-and-greets throughout the city’s seven police districts.
Stan Maclin, a longtime community activist who leads PECO, said the meet-and-greets are designed for community members and police officers to come together and discuss neighborhood policing opportunities and help build trust with those that wear the badge.
“We want to live in a safe, inclusive community,” Maclin said during a press conference at the Public Safety Building on Friday. “To do that, we need to engage in challenging discussions.”
A focus on police nationwide started following the death of George Floyd.
Floyd, a Black man, died May 25 after his neck was pinned under the knee of Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin has since been fired and is charged with murder. The additional officers have also been charged.
Since then, protests across the country, including in Harrisonburg, Broadway and Elkton, have called for an overhaul to police departments nationwide. Some have called for police departments to be defunded or disbanded and rebuilt from scratch.
Maclin said the decision to establish the commission came after an outpouring of demands and questions from attendees at a rally on June 5, which were answered by Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst and Harrisonburg Police Chief Eric English.
For the officers, English said, the meet-and-greets are a chance for them to get to know residents and business owners, while answering questions and discussing current issues.
English said creating dialogue with the community is something he’s been working on since he took over the police department in September 2018.
“It’s what we’ve been preaching since day one,” English said. “This is a partnership. We can’t do this by ourselves.”
The first meet-and-greet, which will be in the downtown district, will take place on Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at a location to be determined.
English said it’s important to hear from each community in the city.
“Each community has different issues,” he said. “We want to hear from everyone.”
