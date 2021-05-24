Harrisonburg police now consider Sundays' death of a city resident "suspicious," according to a Monday press release.
Police say the investigation began at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday when the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center received a call for an unresponsive woman at an apartment building in 50 block of North High Street.
Police say first responders arrived on scene and found the woman, whose name has not been released, dead inside the home.
Investigators say Harrisonburg Police Department patrol officers secured scene and canvassed the area for any suspects, witnesses and other evidence.
HPD's Major Crimes Unit's responded to the scene and executed a search warrant, and the department's Forensic Evidence Team processed the scene for evidence.
Rockingham County Commonwealth's Attorney Marsha Garst also went to the scene.
Police say the body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke, where an autopsy and toxicology examination will take place.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call HPD at 540-434-4436. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or by text “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).
