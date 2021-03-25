Harrisonburg police subdued a 29-year-old New York man staying at the Motel 6 on South Main Street Thursday morning following a roughly two-hour standoff.
Police went to the motel at about 9 a.m. to take the man, whose name hasn't been released, into custody after an emergency commitment order was entered against him.
Lt. Chris Monahan said the man opened the door holding a knife, so officers backed away and began negotiations with him.
The man retreated into the room, and a barricade situation ensued.
At one point, he returned to the doorway and SWAT officers deployed a Taser, which had no effect on the man.
The man then retreated into the room and eventually began to walk outside.
Monahan said the man attempted to breach a perimeter set up by police officers. As a result, they shot him with bean bag rounds, which knocked him to he ground.
He was taken into custody at about 11:10 a.m. and taken for a mental evaluation.
-- Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.