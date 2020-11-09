To raise money for pediatric cancer research, the Harrisonburg Police Department is temporarily waiving its clean-cut policy for no-shave November.
Beginning Sunday, HPD encouraged its officers to forgo shaving and donate the money that would normally be spent on shaving. For those who can't grow a beard, the department gave the option of painting their fingernails.
The event is named “Beard it Up and Color for the Cure.”
“HPD employees have chosen to grow a beard or paint their nails to support our smallest heroes battling cancer,” Capt. Rod Pollard said in a press release.
Some officers have also chosen to wear a pink ribbon to show support.
The event will conclude Nov. 30.
Money raised will be donated to Cure Starts Now. To see how much the department has raised, visit https://thecurestartsnow.salsalabs.org/beard-it-up/p/harrisonburgpolicebearditup/index.html.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.