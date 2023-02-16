Harrisonburg's efforts at protecting pollinators have flown into the national spotlight.
The National Recreation and Park Association highlighted pollinator programs from city schools and the City of Harrisonburg in a resource guide about pollinators, according to city officials.
The "Parks and Pollinators: Taking Action and Advancing Sustainability," released Jan. 30, is intended to educate folks about pollinator insects and animals, as well as grow support and partnerships to help protect the critters.
The publication highlights various Harrisonburg pollinator programs, such as Spotswood Elementary’s “outdoor classroom,” which has a pollinator habitat, and Harrisonburg High School’s participation in a pollinator corridor.
The City of Harrisonburg's participation in NRPA’s 2022 Parks for Pollinators BioBlitz was also featured.
About 24 states participated in the 2022 Bioblitz, where locals recorded sightings of flora and fauna pollinators, according to a NRPA press release. Nearly 34,000 observations documented about 5,000 different species of pollinators. Harrisonburg was a grand prize winner.
“We are honored Harrisonburg’s Pollinator Program is included in this nationally utilized resource,” Jeremy Harold, public works green space manager, said. “How passionate the Harrisonburg community is about participating in pollinator program efforts is truly what has built the program to be what it is today.”
Harrisonburg pollinator gardens are scattered across the city, with some at Westover Park, Hillendale Park and Purcell Park.
The Harrisonburg Public Works Department will host a ribbon-cutting celebration in the early spring for newly-installed greenhouses that will expand the pollinator program, city officials said.
Harrisonburg’s pollinator programs started gaining momentum in 2018, when the city began planting pollinator spaces, which led to the establishment of a pollinator corridor.
The city's pollinator corridor is a 10-year work plan to connect all public spaces with pollinator habitat in each cardinal direction, Harold told the Daily News-Record.
Spots like Harrisonburg High School are connected to Heritage Oaks Golf Course and then Westover Park with the pollinator corridor. Roadside medians have also been converted from turf grass to pollinator habitat to connect spaces, Harold said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.