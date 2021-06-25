The Harrisonburg Turks, playing at home Thursday against Staunton, scored four runs in the last of the seventh to break the tie and won 8-4 over the Braves in the Valley Baseball League.
Clay Lockett singled to drive in Bryce Safferwich to give the Turks a 5-4 lead in the seventh and the Turks scored three more times in the frame.
The starting lineup for the Turks was second baseman Carlos Marte; center fielder Lockett; DH Michael Rosario; right fielder Connor Hartigan; first baseman Jordan Sweeney; left fielder Peyton Crispin; third baseman Frederic Walter; catcher Austin Mueller; shortstop Safferwich; and pitcher Andres Rodriguez, who entered the game with ERA of 1.00.
Rodriguez went five innings and allowed seven hits and three earned runs with seven punchouts and didn't figure in the decision. Ben Sieracki came on to pitch in the sixth for Harrisonburg and allowed no runs in three innings.
Sweeney, a Rutgers product, had three hits in his three at-bats for the Turks.
Marco Martinez hit a solo homer for the only run in the fifth inning as Woodstock beat visiting Winchester 1-0 on Thursday in the first game of a doubleheader in the VBL.
In the seven-inning contest, Woodstock starter Anthony Arguelles went six innings and gave up no runs on three hits while Jake Rons got the last three outs.
In the second game, Woodstock starting pitcher Brendan Haggerty went five innings and gave up three runs on one hit as the River Bandits won 4-1 to sweep the doubleheader and tie Strasburg for first. Woodstock is 13-5.
In other local baseball Thursday:
RCBL
Grottoes at Elkton: Tyler Pullin made the start on the mound for Grottoes while Derek Justice got the ball for Elkton. Pullin gave up three earned runs in four innings. The Cardinals scored one in the first and two in the second to take a 3-0 lead.
Jacob Merica (East Rockingham, EMU) had three hits in his first three at-bats for Grottoes while Keegan Woolford had three hits and drove in five runs for the Cardinals, who led 11-6 in the ninth.
Clover Hill at Bridgewater: Steven Woerner was the starting pitcher for the Bucks while Jared Peake made his first start for the Reds. Peake went two innings and did not allow a run in a game that ended after DN-R print deadlines. Clover Hill led 8-2 going into the seventh.
MLB
Lynchburg native and former ODU standout Daniel Hudson, on the Injured List with Washington, was slated to throw on Thursday in Miami, according to manager Dave Martinez.
The manager told reporters before the game with the Marlins that Hudson is further along than pitcher Stephen Strasburg, who is also on the Injured List. A reliever, Hudson went on the IL earlier this month. Martinez said he is a laid-back person off the mound.
"When he gets on the mound, he is a different guy," Martinez said. The Nationals continue a series in Miami today while the Orioles are in Buffalo to face Toronto.
Kyle Schwarber hit another leadoff homer for the Nationals on Thursday. That gave up eight homers and 15 RBIs in his last eight games - something that Frank Howard of the Washington Senators once did.
