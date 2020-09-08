Harrisonburg reported 143 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday — the highest single day of new cases since the first city patient tested positive on March 12, according to the latest data from the Virginia Department of Health.
Tuesday's figures are more than double Monday's new case count of 58 in Harrisonburg.
Daily counts of new cases have risen sharply since Aug. 27, when 18 were reported. James Madison University classes began in-person instruction on Aug. 26, but have since transitioned to online, with few exceptions, as of Monday.
Previously, Harrisonburg and Rockingham County reduced their seven-day average of new cases from 32.4 and 13.4, respectively, at some of their highest points in April down to 5.3 and 3, respectively, over the week ending Aug. 24. This was a drop in new daily cases of about 84% for Harrisonburg and 78% for Rockingham County.
On Labor Day, JMU reported over 1,000 total cases among its students, faculty and staff, and on Tuesday, JMU reported 1,065 cases, with 388 recovered. All but four of the COVID-19 patients are students.
Though the data at first could be alarming, there is more to it than meets the eye, according to city spokesman Michael Parks.
"We know that if a student gets tested off-campus and self-reports to JMU through their app, there's going to be a delay before you see those numbers show up on VDH's website," Parks said Tuesday.
Paul Helmuth, administrative officer for the Harrisonburg Fire Department, also said the data need to be taken with grain of salt during a COVID-19 update at Tuesday's City Council meeting.
When a JMU student tests positive, the initial results are sent to where they live, and then sent to the Virginia Department of Health before being shipped to VDH's Central Shenandoah Health District.
"That takes time," Helmuth said. He added that there was a server issue on Sunday, and the Central Shenandoah Health District was not able publicize all the cases it received that day.
September has been the city's largest month of COVID-19 cases, and it's only eight days in to the month, according to Helmuth.
The largest increase is in the young population cohort of people between 10 and 19 as well as young people aged 20 to 29, Helmuth said.
Over 600 cases have been found in 20- to 29-year-olds and 334 cases have been identified in ages 10 to 19 in the Central Shenandoah Health District since Aug. 17.
Similar spikes in those two age cohorts can be seen in other Virginia Department of Health districts with large universities, according to Helmuth and Virginia Department of Health data.
Mayor Deanna Reed asked Helmuth why JMU has so many cases compared to other universities.
Helmuth said JMU allows students to self-report, while other schools do not.
“That provides a dramatic increase in their numbers,” Helmuth said.
Roughly 100 cases that JMU has reported have not yet shown up on VDH's website, according to Parks.
"It's very likely we're going to see another high [case count] day or we're going to see higher [case count] days depending on how that is spread out over the next several days," Parks said.
He said the results from two larger testing events could be part of the surge, as well as just residual cases from delays in reporting.
"We're waiting to understand fully where these numbers are coming from," Parks said.
Helmuth said there have been two deaths and six hospitalizations of Harrisonburg residents since Aug. 17. Thirty-three city residents with COVID-19 have died, according to VDH data.
"I don't have this verbatim but a meeting I was in a week ago, JMU reported one student hospitalized for a day or two,” Helmuth said.
JMU's classifies recovered cases as patients who no longer show signs or symptoms, he said.
JMU spokesperson Caitlyn Read said 113 disciplinary actions are pending with the Office of Student Accountability and Restorative Practices due to violations of the school's "Stop the Spread" agreement.
The disciplinary actions stem from minor violations, such as not wearing a mask, to major rule-breaking, such as gathering in groups of 10 or more, Read said.
Helmuth said the community is still fighting the pandemic, and it's not just impacting students.
“Whether [the students are] from here or not, I know they're still going to go to our churches. They’re still going to go to our grocery stores,” Helmuth said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.