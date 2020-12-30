Valentin Prince grew up swaddled in a world of color and the musty aroma of drying glue. Restoring and selling vintage prints is a family trade his parents always offered he take up and expand in Harrisonburg, but it was not until the pandemic that he truly began to consider the option.
In October, Prince quit his job and opened The Prince Gallery, a secondhand shop of prints in Harrisonburg.
His family in Massachusetts opened the first The Prince Gallery in the 1970s and have sold a collection of antique prints in New England for decades.
Virginia’s The Prince Gallery first opened at the Factory Antique Mall in Verona in November but expanded into the Rolling Hills Antique Mall by the end of the month. By December, The Prince Gallery team began hauling a sample of its collection to the Harrisonburg Farmers Market.
Prince said he enjoyed his previous work but grew tired of the bustle and strain of working beneath others and wanted to take his labor into his own hands, much like his picture framer father did before him.
“Having an entrepreneur dad growing up, that was always an influence. … I definitely credit him for planting the seed,” Prince said. “This was basically here for me to take over. … As soon as I opened my mouth about wanting to do it, the floodgates opened.”
Prince’s parents actually met at the original print shop when his mother came in asking for a job. Similarly, Prince is not alone in his taking on the family business and is joined in curating by his girlfriend, Darcy Williams.
Williams and Prince met while Prince was a mechanic at a local bike shop and she came in with a dry-rotted tire. An art graduate from James Madison University, Williams graduated and moved out of Harrisonburg for an office job but soon found herself longing for the small-town feel of the Valley. After encouraging Prince to pursue the family business and watching his quick success with sales, Williams left her job on Tuesday to help manage The Prince Gallery.
“It almost feels like Harrisonburg conditions you to take on your own thing,” Williams said. “The first time we did the farmers market, I was shocked by how well we did.”
Williams also has a side project called Darcy In Color, where she sells sewn crafts and digital art online, which also occasionally appear at the farmers market stall on Saturdays.
Whether flipping through prints in crates at the Saturday market or browsing between shelves at the booth, shopping at The Prince Gallery offers the nostalgic sense of rummaging through a dusty attic or record shop that promises eccentric, eclectic treasures to uncover.
With Prince’s mechanic training that applies well to hanging and delicately matting prints and Williams’ charm and artist eye, the two are a mighty force of niche designs and vintage prints to be reckoned with.
Prince said the current selection of prints available in the shop is a hodgepodge of hand-me-downs from his family’s business mixed in with a few artworks he selected from secondhand sources, but he hopes the business can evolve into a more specially curated collection.
“It’s going to be analyzing what stuff is popular and what we can find,” he said. “I definitely think we’re doing a more modern take on the aesthetic. Vintage is the word. Antique is a little passe.”
Big, bold, minute and minimal: the range of artwork available spans cultures, centuries and curiosities. Digging through the crowded booths of distressed glass and forgotten whimsy, The Prince Gallery sits inside the antique mall with a vast selection ranging from delicate botany and intricate anatomy sketches to mixologist infographics and scenic vistas, all matted and bagged ready for installation.
“We have stuff from the 1800s for sure. That’s probably the oldest I have had my hands on,” Prince said.
On Tuesday, Shannon Wissler and Shay Bond browsed the Rolling Hills Antique Mall, sourcing goods for their vintage shop Ella Jane Vintage in Lancaster, Pa. A 3-foot artwork of a lounging cat first caught Bond’s eye, but the two found humor and fascination with the complete array of prints available.
“There’s a great selection,” Bond said. “The prices are pretty good.”
Prince said his parents’ work in the print shop afforded them plenty of time together and sharpened his eye for style, which makes him eager going into the business.
“It’s been cool picking up the family tradition. It always brings me back to being a kid,” he said. “They were always around art, so I was always around art.”
Harrisonburg resident Madison Matthews can attest to the eye for art. He came out to the first Saturday that The Prince Gallery debuted at the Harrisonburg Farmers Market and walked away with a vintage cycling poster for himself and a bird illustration to gift his mother for Christmas.
“Mainly the variety of posters they had, especially the more vintage style” impressed Matthews, he said. “Their older historical maps of the area have been pretty neat to see.”
In addition to matting works, the two also offer customized details such as French lines, accented bordering to make the print pop, as well as color adjustments, but Prince said he aims to keep prices low for locals and students.
“People are looking to fill space,” he said. “There’s no one else really curating that, that I know of.”
Williams and Price remain flexible and excited for the future ahead, letting the success of their business guide the plans. But they said artwork from The Prince Gallery will be available for the next year at the Factory Antique Mall, Rolling Hills Antique Mall and Harrisonburg Farmers Market.
