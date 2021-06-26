Roughly 27 years ago, Jose Luis Hernandez fled Mexico with his wife and children to head for a better life in the United States.
Over the years, he watched his children and wife become U.S. citizens. On Friday, it was the 53-year-old Bridgewater resident’s turn.
He walked out of the federal courthouse in Harrisonburg a U.S. citizen, giving him a variety of rights, including the right to vote.
“I’m really, really happy,” he said. “I feel accomplished.”
For his family, it was a huge accomplishment as well.
His daughter, Zlraida Mada, 30, of Bridgewater, became a U.S. citizen in the same courthouse in August 2016. She said she knows the hard work her father has gone through. She said her father didn’t speak English when he arrived in the United States, and didn’t know how to read or write.
“He worked his butt off to learn all the history,” Mada said. “It’s been a long process, but I’m very, very proud of him.”
Hernandez was among the first to take the oath in Harrisonburg in more than a year.
For years, the U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg hosted 14 naturalization ceremonies each year. The COVID-19 pandemic halted those ceremonies last year. The last naturalization ceremony held in Harrisonburg occurred on Feb. 18, 2020.
But on Friday, the ceremonies — without friends and family present due to social distancing guidelines — resumed with 39 Shenandoah Valley residents becoming U.S. citizens.
Judge Elizabeth Dillion presided over the ceremonies.
Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, and Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, often attend the events, but didn’t this time because of the COVID-19 restrictions.
Obenshain said he looks forward to the ceremonies, especially hearing the stories of the people overcoming hardships to pursue the American dream.
“It’s a special day for these new citizens and their families,” he said. “I always love going. It’s exciting for those of us that attend. It’s a real milestone to achieve citizenship. It’s always inspiring to watch and to hear the stories.”
Del. Tony Wilt echoed Obenshains’s thoughts.
“They are a blessing to attend,” he said. “It helps solidify why we’re the greatest nation on Earth. The stories are so refreshing to hear why they came to America and they did it the proper way.”
While family and friends couldn’t attend the ceremony, Andrey Bonaruq, 37, of Harrisonburg, stood outside the courthouse waiting for his wife, Galina Bonaruq, 34, to become a U.S. citizen.
It’s a process Andrey Bonaruq knows very well.
At 5 years old, he fled Belarus with his family to escape religious persecution. About a decade ago, he became a U.S. citizen during a naturalization ceremony in Washington.
Now, it was his wife’s turn.
He said it’s been a long time coming. He said COVID-related delays have prevented his wife from taking the oath in Harrisonburg.
“It’s great … I’m very proud of her,” he said. “She’s been waiting a very long time … over a year.”
