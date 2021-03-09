There are several local football teams in line to reach the postseason right now.
In the latest weekly power ratings from the Virginia High School League on Monday, three city/county programs are in line to reach the playoffs currently while a large number of other surrounding schools are in solid position as well.
In Region 3C, Turner Ashby and Broadway are tied for the third spot with Brookville with 20.00 points apiece and just behind fellow Valley District squad Rockridge County (21.00) at No. 2 and Heritage-Lynchburg (22.00) at the top spot.
Fort Defiance is tied for fifth in Region 3C with 16.00 points while Wilson Memorial (15.00) is ninth, Waynesboro (11.00) is tied for 11th with two other schools and Spotswood (10.00) sits at 15th with a winless record thus far.
Stuarts Draft (19.00) currently sits atop Region 2B while Strasburg, Clarke County and Page County are all tied for second with 18.00 points and unbeaten record. Staunton (13.50) and Buffalo Gap (13.00) are in fourth and fifth.
Rounding out Region 2B is East Rockingham (8.67) in seventh, Stonewall Jackson (8.00) in eighth and winless Madison County and Luray both tied for ninth with 7.50 points. The Bulldogs were the preseason favorite.
Other schools of interest include Harrisonburg (24.00), which sits atop Region 5D after a season-opening win over Waynesboro, and Riverheads (21.00) — the four-time Class 1 state champion that is atop Region 1B. Central-Woodstock (15.50), which is coming off a Week 2 loss to Brentsville District, is now at No. 7 in Region 3B.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only the top four teams in each region will reach the postseason this year.
In other local sports Monday:
Prep Volleyball
Spotswood 3, Waynesboro 1: Gabby Atwell slapped down 13 kills as Spotswood went on the road and earned its first win of the season with an impressive 19-25, 27-25, 25-19, 29-27 win over Valley District opponent Waynesboro.
Avery Chandler led the Trailblazers (1-1) with 27 digs in the victory while Raygan Wade dished out 15 assists.
For the Little Giants (0-2), Amber Witry had 11 kills and 13 digs and Cierra Bruce scooped up 15 digs of her own.
Rockbridge County 3, Harrisonburg 0: On Roger Bergey Court, Jaydyn Clemmer posted a double-double of 13 kills and 11 digs as Rockbridge County earned a 25-9, 25-17, 25-9 sweep of Harrisonburg in Valley District action.
Krissy Whitesell had another big game for the Wildcats (3-0) with 20 assists, nine kills and four aces while Sophie Vaught had 12 kills and a pair of blocks and Aiyana Cooper finished with a pair of blocks and two kills as well.
For the Blue Streaks (0-3), Maya Waid dished out 15 assists and Amelia Mitchell had a team-high nine kills.
John Handley 3, Turner Ashby 0: Kelsey Knight had 15 digs, but Turner Ashby suffered its first loss of the season in a 25-19, 25-19, 25-16 non-district sweep at the hands of John Handley on the road.
Freshman Dani Kunkle served up three aces for the Knights (2-1) in the loss.
Clarke County 3, Stonewall Jackson 0: In Berrysville, Clarke County remained unbeaten with a 25-17, 25-9, 25-23 sweep of Bull Run District rival Stonewall Jackson in a battle of two teams that had not lost this season.
Madison Wright led the Generals (1-1) with a trio of aces. The Eagles improved to 3-0 on the year.
College Lacrosse
JMU dropped to No. 23 in the IWLCA national poll in women’s lacrosse after a loss Sunday at Elon.
CAA Basketball
Sources told Shane Mettlen of the News-Record that JMU men’s basketball coach Mark Byington received an apology from the CAA commissioner and head of officiating after his team was hit with two technical fouls in the loss Sunday to Elon. The Dukes were the No. 1 seed in the event.
No. 8 seed Elon upset No. 4 seed Hofstra 76-58 on Monday at The Atlantic Union Bank Center in the CAA semifinals in the men’s basketball tournament. Elon has won seven in a row and will play for the title on Tuesday at JMU. Freshman Darius Buford had 19 points and six assists for Elon while Ikenna Ndugba had 14 points and 10 boards. Jalen Ray paced Hofstra with 20 points – the Pride was denied a trip to the NCAA tournament last year after winning the CAA tourney title. Northeastern and Drexel played in the second game Monday, which was late for this edition. Check dnronline.com for more information.
HHS Basketball
Harrisonburg graduate Michael Kuanagu was a freshman for the Mary Baldwin club team in men’s basketball this season. Mary Baldwin played nine scrimmages and exhibitions and he played in all of them, Coach Matt Griggs of the Staunton school informed the News-Record on Monday.
College Golf
Jason Spaar of Bridgewater College is tied for fourth after the first day of the Hill City Invitational in Lynchburg. The top performer for EMU is Ben Shenk, who is tied for 32nd in the event after Monday.
