The Harrisonburg Turks of the Valley Baseball League will have some familiar names on the roster when the season begins June 6 against New Market.
"It looks like we are ready to go," Turks' long-time general manager/manager Bob Wease told the News-Record this week.
After the pandemic canceled the 2020 campaign, Wease said his roster will include at least four players from James Madison University: outfielder Conor Hartigan, outfielder/catcher/DH Travis Reifsnider, infielder Bryce Safferwich and lefty pitcher Liam McDonnell.
"You know what he is. Over the weekend, he was the player of the week" in the Colonial Athletic Association, Wease noted of Hartigan, of Winchester. "I am really looking forward to [having] him."
Hartigan leads the Dukes in hitting at .380. Reifsnider is tied for second on the team in homers with three, Safferwich is hitting .267 and McDonell is 1-1 with an ERA of 9.50 in five games, with four starts.
Wease said that JMU standout Chase DeLauter, who starred for Broadway last year in the Rockingham County Baseball League, most likely will play in the Cape Cod League this summer.
"I tried to get him to stay here," Wease said.
The Turks are also expected to have Logan McNeely, who is hitting .328 this spring for Wingate and leads the team with 39 RBIs in the first 42 games; first baseman Jordan Sweeney, who is hitting .238 and is second on the team at Rutgers in homers with seven and RBIs with 26; and infielder Frederic Walter, a senior at Oklahoma City who is hitting .318, has 35 RBIs in 41 games and is a member of the French national team in his home country, according to Wease.
One of his catchers is Caleb Bartolero, from Troy in Alabama. Former Troy player Clint Robinson was with the Turks while in college then played in the majors from 2012-16. Just a few of the other Harrisonburg players to make the majors include former Eastern Mennonite catcher Erik Kratz, 2006 World Series MVP David Eckstein, former slugger Mo Vaughn and Rick Croushore, a former JMU pitcher who is now the pitching coach at Shenandoah University.
A pitcher on the Harrisonburg roster for this summer is Notre Dame freshman Jackson Dennis, who has appeared in just two games for the Irish. Another pitcher is lefty Alex Munroe, a freshman with the Miami Hurricanes who had pitched in five games out of the bullpen through Wednesday.
Another pitcher on the roster for the Turks is West Virginia Tech sophomore Logan McClure, who is from Hurricane, West Virginia. Another West Virginia pitcher is Brett Whiteman, from Ridgeley and Mercyhurst University in Erie, Penn.
This year's Harrisonburg team will include many players whose college season was cut short in 2020 due to the pandemic.
"We have 31 players on the roster. My position players look really good, they really do," Wease said. "The only thing I am worried about, I am worried about my pitching. I always am."
In the 2019 season, Wease said he lost nine pitchers for various reasons during the season. "Pitching is 90 percent of the game, in the majors, wherever," Wease noted. "But position players, I really like them" on the 2021 roster.
Marcus Rodriguez will return to coach first base this year. Wease has been looking for a new pitching coach this week after Luke Scherzer, a former Virginia Tech pitcher, informed Wease he would not return and was planning to get out of baseball. Scherzer has been the pitching coach at West Virginia Tech under Coach Lawrence Nesselrodt, a former manager in the VBL.
One challenge around the VBL is finding host families this summer - though that is not a concern for Wease as he puts his players in apartments in the city.
"I would rather raise the money and put the kids in apartments. I know a lot of teams are having troubling with [finding] host families. Really you can't blame them for not taking kids in," Wease said. "We are bringing 350 boys into this Shenandoah Valley; you don't know where they have been. If you are a family, it is hard to commit to something like that. Of course, the Harrisonburg Turks, we put kids in apartments. There are four of them in each apartment. It is going to be a crazy year, it really is."
The VBL was established and chartered in 1897. Other teams in the VBL this year will be in Charlottesville, Covington, Front Royal, New Market, Purcellville, Staunton, Strasburg, Waynesboro, Winchester and Woodstock.
"We have several teams that are struggling" to find host families, Bruce Alger, the president/commissioner of the VBL, said Thursday. "It is mostly due to COVID and that is understandable."
Alger said the roster will be increased due to 34 this year; it was 30 in 2019. He said the league can't require players to get the vaccine but it is being recommended.
"I know really sure exactly what will come down when we start to play," Wease added of protocols. "I have been told we will have to wear masks in the dugout. The boys won't have to wear them on the field. If you are in the dugout, you have to wear a mask."
Wease notes some of those protocols could be lifted by Gov. Ralph Northam.
"The big problem I see with a lot of teams is putting kids in with host families," Wease said. "It could be dangerous. I don't know what is going to happen. I think everything is going to be a struggle this year."
But on the field, Wease hopes big bats among position players will aid the Turks.
BASEBALL NOTES: Harrisonburg native Tyler Zombro, a former pitcher at Staunton High, with the Staunton Braves in the VBL and George Mason University, informed the News-Record he will start the minor league season at Triple-A Durham in the Tampa Bay system. He ended the 2019 season at Durham. ... Nick Robertson, drafted out of JMU in 2019 by the Dodgers, said he will begin the season at Double-A Tulsa. He made his pro debut in 2019 in the low minors with the Dodgers. ... Another right-hander Zachary Brzykcy, signed by the Nationals last year out of Virginia Tech, will begin the season Tuesday with high Single-A Wilmington in Delaware. The Blue Rocks host Aberdeen, a farm team of the Orioles.
