A two-vehicle crash along Spotswood Trail near Massanutten on Friday claimed the life of a Harrisonburg woman, according to a Monday press release from the Virginia State Police.
Sgt. Brent Coffey said emergency crews responded to the crash at the intersection of East Point Road west of Elkton at 3:35 p.m.
The release states that a 2008 Lexus RX350 was traveling east on Spotswood Trail when it tried to turn left on a flashing yellow caution light.
The Lexus collided with a westbound Dodge Ram 2500.
The driver of the Lexus, Wayne L. Long, 90, of Harrisonburg, was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville with serious injuries. Police say he was wearing a seat belt.
A passenger in the Lexus, Ann L.P. Long, 88, of Harrisonburg, was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries. Police say she, too, was wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the Dodge, a 21-year-old man from Aroda, was not hurt, police say. He was wearing a seat belt.
Coffey said charges are pending.
VSP's Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation.
-- Staff Report
