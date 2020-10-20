It was a deep, booming voice that could be heard even in the largest of crowds.
When Brent “BJ” Johnson spoke, those around him listened.
“He just had this tone that stood out,” said Don Burgess said. “There was no doubt it was BJ.”
Johnson, a Harrisonburg High School alum and longtime Houston Rockets personnel scout, died on Thursday in a bicycle accident in Houston, Texas. He was 65.
Johnson had worked in the Rockets organization since 1994-1995, when it won the NBA Finals for a second consecutive season behind the play of Hall of Famer center Hakeem Olajuwon. He has remained with the team since as it cycled through five head coaches, three general managers and two owners during his tenure.
At the time of his hire, former Rockets coach Rudy Tomjanovich had the scouting staff involved in all aspects of the organization. Johnson was in on coaches' meetings and worked with players on the floor, in addition to all the usual scouting responsibilities. But when Jeff Van Gundy took over the club in 2003, the scouting department was told to stick to scouting and that is how it's remained since.
“He was just a genuine and sincere human being,” Burgess said. “He was talented at basketball, he worked in the NBA — but in all walks of life, his smile, his personality and his character was so infectious to others.”
Johnson’s death sparked an outpouring of support being shared across social media on Friday from members of the NBA community, including Brooklyn Nets veteran guard Jamal Crawford, Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay and former Rockets head coach John Lucas.
“We lost a friend, a brother, a husband, a son,” said former No. 1 overall draft pick and fellow HHS alum Ralph Sampson. “He was one of the most special human beings on the face of this earth. He should be remembered and his legacy should live.”
While Johnson’s death was felt deeply at the professional ranks, it hit hardest in the Northeast Neighborhood community of Harrisonburg, where he grew up alongside fellow former area basketball standouts such as Sampson, Don and Ron Burgess, Charlie Thomas and Norwood “Pee Wee” Barber.
“He’s a great guy and he meant a lot to the Harrisonburg community,” said Ron Burgess, who led Turner Ashby to its first, and only, boys basketball state title in 1968. “He was such a great guy. He gave back, helped basketball players in the area. He helped Don and Charlie. He just meant a lot to the Harrisonburg community and it’s just really sad.”
Stephanie Howard, who works for the city at Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center, was a hoop star at HHS, graduated in 1985 and went on to be a standout at Radford and became a member of the school's Hall of Fame.
"I have known him for practically all of my life," she said Friday. "Our families are very close. His niece is actually my cousin. His mother still lives in Harrisonburg. He and I obviously shared a love of basketball. He was just always encouraging and a positive voice for myself since I was younger, playing basketball and coming up. He would always speak encouragement to me and tell me to continue to work hard. We would talk basketball.”
“I played pickup against him; his basketball IQ was amazing," she added. "He was just a good, genuine, all-around good person. He never met a stranger. He always had a word of encouragement for everybody."
The former HHS standout played for the Blue Streaks, graduated in 1973 and went on to continue his career at East Tennessee State in Johnson City, Tenn., after first attending a junior college. As a senior at HHS, he averaged 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
"He was a real consistent player for us,” said legendary Harrisonburg boys basketball coach Ron Bergey in an interview with the Daily News-Record in 2009. “He was an all-around player. Brent Johnson loves the game of basketball. He really enjoyed playing. He got better and better, even beyond high school."
Johnson played at ETSU for two years, averaging 13.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game during the 1977-78 season while shooting a blistering 53 percent from the field.
Following his college career, Johnson briefly played for the Buckateers — a spin-off basketball comedy act of the Harlem Globetrotters. He was also part of the NBA's first group to do coaching clinics in Africa.
Johnson is survived by his wife Claudette, his son Bijan and two stepchildren in Ciara Brown and Michael Mitchell.
“With BJ, it wasn’t just about basketball,” Don Burgess said. “He was sincere and genuine in asking about the family, making sure everybody was doing the right thing. He cared about the little things. He was just this genuine and good human being.”
Coincidentally, it was at a dedication ceremony to honor Roger Bergey at Harrisonburg High School last year that Don Burgess, Sampson, Barber and several others last saw Johnson.
“Who would’ve thought that would be the last time we would get together like that?” Burgess said.
Thomas, a member of the HHS boys basketball team from 1966-70 and a standout at Virginia Tech, said he remembers growing up with Johnson and often visiting his mother. Quickly, a friendship was formed.
“I think the main thing I’ll miss about him is that he was just a fun guy,” Thomas said. “I could sit down with him and we could talk for hours and hours and have a good time. He was pretty close to me. … It’s a relationship that was close even though we didn’t see each other a ton. We were just really good friends.”
Thomas and Sampson were both emotional when talking about Johnson, who biked approximately 30 miles per day before the accident last week. They both said they hadn’t fully processed the fact that their friend was now gone.
“It’s hard,” Thomas said. “ It’s difficult. It really is tough. He was just such a super guy. He was a happy, go-lucky guy. I never heard him say a bad word about anybody. He was fun. We laughed a lot together.”
Don Burgess said he can remember Johnson coming back to town and playing in pickup games after his collegiate career and being starstruck at some of the things he did on the court. He said Johnson often preached the importance of “keeping your hands up” when running in transition and can remember a time where the veteran scout fired a pass toward Burgess at a high speed and it hit Burgess in the face.
Later in that same game, a similar scenario happened. This time, however, Burgess caught the pass and despite the pain that was suddenly felt in his hand afterward, he said he was ecstatic to make Johnson proud.
“There was no way in the world I was going to let him know it hurt,” Burgess said. “I think my finger is still messed up to this day, but I was going to make sure I caught that pass from him on the second try.”
Despite Johnson’s rise in the professional ranks, he remained true to his roots in the Northeast community.
“When BJ came to town, he’d text or call immediately,” Burgess said. “We were always stopping in to see each other. We communicated with each other’s families. That was just him. You could not speak for a couple of months and it would always pick back up. That’s just how our community was born and raised.”
That loyalty to his hometown is why Johnson remained so respected and loved by those in Harrisonburg.
That’s why when Johnson spoke, Burgess said those around him always opened their ears to listen.
“That’s just BJ,” Burgess said. “That’s just what he meant to our Northeast family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.