BEDFORD — As Zach Hartman’s high school wrestling career winds down, there’s one last task he wants to accomplish before leaving the halls of Spotswood High School.
“The trips to the hotels are the most fun part of my high school season,” said the Trailblazers senior 170-pounder. “It’s where I can travel with fellow state qualifiers and just have a good time while climbing the ladder to a state championship win. Just having the team with me makes every part of my experience better this season. It has been great and I plan to keep up the energy all the way through the rest of the season.”
Hartman joined Turner Ashby’s Jessie Knight (285) as the lone individual winners at the Region 3C wrestling championships on Saturday at Liberty-Bedford High School.
Rockbridge County, which won the Valley District title a week ago, earned another first-place victory as it edged Wilson Memorial 181-180. Brookville (169) finished third while Liberty Christian (was fourth). Spotswood (129) and Turner Ashby (117.5) were fifth and sixth while Broadway came in 13th with a total of 60 points for the day.
“It was a good day,” Trailblazers coach Chris Smith said. “A couple of guys we believed had a shot at getting to states fell just short. We are sending six guys [to states] this year and I think all of the guys we have are in good shape to get to the podium.”
The Trailblazers will be represented at the Virginia High School League Class 3 championships on Feb. 22 in Salem by Zach Hartman, Gracin Lam (third, 106), Josh Hartman (second, 113), Taha Rafeeq (third, 126), Michael Roadcap (third, 145) and Ben Conahan (second, 220). Conahan fell in the title match to Heritage’s Spencer Goolsby.
“Maybe we’ll figure out a way to beat that guy,” Smith said. “He’s a great wrestler.”
Joining Knight at the state meet from Turner Ashby will be Payton Jackson (third, 120), C.J. Haskins (fourth, 152) and Gabe Ashkeba (third, 160). For Knight, the defending VHSL Class 3 heavyweight champion, it was the second regional crown of his career.
Rounding out the city/county representatives at states will be Broadway’s trio of Jesse Earhart (second, 170), Reid Garrison (second, 195) and Yee M. Ung (fourth, 220).
“All in all, we had a great showing at the regional tournament,” said Smith, whose team had its highest team score at the regional tournament in program history.. “We hope to carry over all of the momentum that we now have into the state tournament.”
For Hartman, it was the first regional gold of his career after finishing second twice.
“It shows how much I really wanted it,” Hartman said. “There was no way I was coming out at second place. This is the best I wrestled all season and I feel better than ever and plan to make great strides as I prepare for states. Once I’m there, I’m laying it all out.”
Hartman will look to close his career in style with a state championship win on Feb. 22.
It’s the only task that he hasn’t accomplished at SHS and he said he’s ready to finish it.
“I am very determined to come home with the gold at states,” Hartman said. “I have a lot of people expecting it and counting on me and I don’t plan on letting anyone down.”
