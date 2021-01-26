It's going on a year since the world shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many students have not seen the inside of a classroom in 10 months. But during that time, teachers, administrators and other educators stepped up to prove that creativity, learning and understanding can thrive, no matter where learning is taking place.
That has been the motto for Amy Sabarre, director of STEM education for Harrisonburg City Public Schools. Sabarre and her team of STEM specialists have spent the school year looking for ways to engage students while they are learning virtually. Currently, only 15% of city students are learning in the classroom, though that number will go up to 30% on Monday.
Sabarre has been creating STEM challenges for elementary students every nine weeks and creating packets that can be picked up and taken home for students to complete. Each nine weeks has a different focus, and the projects are modified to meet the developmental needs of the different ages.
"We had to find an equitable way for all students to be able to participate," Sabarre said.
It's a lot of work to order, sort and pack over 3,000 bags for students to pick up. It takes dozens of people and hundreds of hours.
But it's something that they've taken on because the results are clear, school officials say. Students love the projects, school officials say. You can see it in their faces when they get their bags, they say.
"It's like Christmas. They're always like, 'Is this bag for me?'" Sabarre said.
And you can see it when they send in videos presenting their finished projects, or when they have a Zoom class and present that way, educators say.
This current nine weeks' theme is dinosaurs for the older students and snowballs for the younger students.
But this time was different. The work didn't fall on the STEM staff of HCPS alone. A STEM specialist reached out to Friendship Industries in Harrisonburg to see if the nonprofit could help.
Dennis Monday, president of Friendship Industries, said that when the organization can, it likes to give back to the community through projects and partnerships. When he was contacted about helping out HCPS, he looked at the timeline for the project and knew it was something the organization could take on.
HCPS ordered all the supplies and brought them to the folks at Friendship Industries, who then spent many weeks putting together the 3,000 bags. HCPS picked up 16 pallets of bags this month and they have since gone out to students.
"It was a nice change for folks," Monday said of his staff. "They enjoyed it."
It was not just Friendship Industries, but also employees from sister company Able Solutions who helped put the bags together. Monday said he would like to work with HCPS in the future as long as the timeline works with the company.
