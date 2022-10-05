Harrisonburg City Public Schools has moved from silver to gold status within the Harrisonburg Rockingham Living Wage Certification Campaign.
HCPS has earned gold because contracted workers earn a minimum of $13.50 an hour and are eligible for employer-sponsored health insurance.
“We greatly respect the commitment that HCPS has made to your employees, by maintaining a wage scale that puts your public school system at our highest certification level,” Ramona Sanders, steering committee member for the Harrisonburg Rockingham Living Wage Certification Campaign, said in a press release. “We greatly value employers who recognize that paying workers living wages is good for families, businesses, and community.”
According to Tracy Shaver, chief financial officer for HCPS, the school division raised its wage for contracted employees to $13.50 an hour this year. It also began offering employee-sponsored health insurance this year.
— Staff Report
