There's a lot of different options and paths high school seniors can take after graduation, some of which were presented to Harrisonburg City Public Schools students Monday through the school's STEM and health care career fair.
Harrisonburg High School's Governor's STEM Academy — which stands for science, technology, engineering and math — presented the school's first-ever career fair, highlighting fields in health and medicine, math and engineering, sciences and technology.
"I really hope that [students] see there's a lot of different options after high school, not just college," said Sophia Yoder, president of the STEM Academy at HHS. "You can go to [Massanutten Technical Center] or Blue Ridge [Community College]. ... There are endless options."
Nearly 50 different local career opportunities lined the halls of HHS in the open house-style event, including representatives from Dynamic Aviation, Shenandoah National Park and Massanutten Technical Center, along with academic programs at James Madison University, the University of Virginia and Eastern Mennonite University.
"As the STEM Academy, we wanted to showcase a lot of STEM and health care careers," Yoder said.
Abby Fornadel, HHS student and special events coordinator for the STEM Academy, said students in the program chose to put on the event to showcase careers in the STEM and health care fields, as well as other occupations that don't require a college education.
Fornadel, a senior, said she will study environmental science and policy at Christopher Newport University in the fall. Yoder said she will attend the University of Virginia with plans to attend medical school.
Of the 2,000 students that attend HHS, about 400 are in the Governor's STEM Academy, said Myron Blosser, co-director. Students must apply to be admitted into the program.
"They took it from an idea into what you see tonight," Blosser said.
The career fair was open to all HHS students, along with eighth-grade students at Thomas Harrison and Skyline middle schools. HHS junior Jadon Burgess said he attended the open house to explore different career opportunities.
"There's definitely a different pathway for everybody," Burgess said. "You can find something for yourself out there if you really work hard enough."
Blosser said the skills students learned from planning the career fair to coordinating it and executing it do not come from a textbook.
"They learned to reach out and talk to professionals," he said. "It exemplifies what we're after."
Blosser, Fornadel and Yoder noted the community's response and involvement that was required to pull off a career fair like this.
"It's amazing that our community supports this," Blosser said. "Harrisonburg is really fortunate in the way the community supports us."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.