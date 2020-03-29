School may be out, but plenty of learning can still be done. A James Madison University music project, JMUke, took to the internet this weekend to extend ukulele lessons to an isolated world.
At Friday’s online jam session, over 40 people around the globe logged in to the virtual lesson via WebEx to practice their hand at the lute.
Lou Veramessa is the facilitator for various JMU music programs, such as JMUke, as an engagement fellow for the Center for Inclusive Music Engagement. She was a part of the original class who experimented with the JMUke concept in the surrounding area and led the next step in JMUke’s future by hosting its first virtual lesson on its third anniversary.
“I’m hoping we can still foster a sense of community, but that’s probably the part that’s gonna be the most lost — the fact we can’t be in person and have a physical community feeling,” Veramessa said.
Jesse Rathgeber and Dave Stringham are two assistant professors at JMU who formally began the community project in 2016 as a gateway into music-making for people unfamiliar with string instruments. Stringham said the two chose the ukulele for its adaptability, accessibility and ease of instruction.
“It made sense for us at the time ... and I think it's probably still true now that ukulele has become a very affordable and ubiquitous instrument for people to have around, and if they don't have around, something that only has four strings,” Stringham said. “Within 15 minutes to half an hour … they can get comfortable strumming out enough chords to be able to accompany themselves and their friends singing a whole bunch of their favorite songs.”
Rathgeber added that ukulele is not often expected to be played with virtuosity, so picking up the instrument and joining a class full of others is less intimidating.
“There's this acceptance of amateurism on the ukulele that you don't get on a lot of other instruments of study. It's accepted that you're going to be an amateur, that the majority of people are going to be amateurs, and it's celebrated,” he said.
Lessons are also designed to engage advanced players with discussions around different strum patterns and encouraging singing while strumming.
Denise Schultz, a JMU senior earning her master’s degree in music education, said she was excited to hear JMUke was moving online. Two years ago, she approached JMUke as a stranger to ukulele and discovered an affinity for it but was unable to frequently join lessons due to her schoolwork. For her graduate research, she wrote about the connection between playing music and improved health, so in addition to the increased accessibility offered online, she was keen to watch her research play out.
“[It’s] especially good to learn something like that in a group so all the beginners can laugh together and all the people who know how to play can sit near the newbies and help,” Schultz said. “Singing together and playing can provide a wonderful mental health boost, and that can help your immune system. Research shows it.”
Children always take the first 30 minutes of class to dabble with the fundamentals and learn a one- or two-chord song. After the kids portion is over, all age groups are invited to jump in and practice strums and melodies. Songs range across a hodgepodge of genres but are selected to be universally familiar, so at any lesson, participants may learn to play classics from Bob Marley, The Beatles, Jason Mraz or John Denver.
"It’s been one of the most formative experiences as a music teacher; it’s shifted the way I’ve thought,” Veramessa said. “It’s a little experimental in nature, but I think it’ll be really exciting to expand ways we can engage with the community.”
JMUke practices are generally held once a month around the community in breweries and restaurants, as well as at pop-ups in different states when students travel over the summer. The online course offered an extension to interested participants outside of Harrisonburg, connecting colleagues out of the country and out-of-state friends.
From Illinois, Babs Portaczewski tuned in to the lesson with her two children, ages 9 and 4. The older daughter is in a ukulele club at school but has not practiced since classes let out, so the older played along while the younger joined in on maracas. Portaczewski said the event was a great way of having the kids spend time together and celebrate music.
“I want them to embrace music and have fun,” she said. “My expectations are they will have fun jamming with other kids from different states.”
Rathgeber is moving to a different institution at the end of the year, so he said JMUke may continue offering online classes in addition to in-person lessons once isolation measures are reduced. To discover future lesson plans from JMUke, follow its social media.
"Right now there's a need for community and there's a need for making music," he said. "We don't think this can replace JMUke in person because it's a different feel, but what we're trying to do is use the tools that we have to get it the community and participatory nature that sit at the center of JMUke."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.