Growing up in a disciplined family with a Mennonite background, local performer and entrepreneur Karen McIntrye never dreamed of having a successful career in pole dancing.
The founder, owner and lead instructor at Pink Ambition Pole Fitness has a story of highs and lows through the healing, empowerment and confidence she found through pole dancing.
Battling an eating disorder, experiencing sexual assault, low confidence and significant medical challenges, McIntyre now makes a career of introducing others — men, women, old and young — to the benefits of pole dancing and the healing power of movement, she said.
By age 14, McIntyre became aware that she was suffering from an eating disorder, which led to a powerful sense of self-loathing, she explained.
“I hated myself. There was nothing about myself that I liked,” she said. “That was my mentality growing up and that turns you into a very withdrawn, reserved person. I think a lot of it was the fact that I didn’t see the worth in myself, so why would anyone else? An eating disorder is literally slowly killing you, and it happens suddenly. So I always assumed that I would die before the age of 25.”
Added to this was the fact that McIntyre is one of nearly 7 million Americans living with scoliosis, a condition of curvature in the spine, leading to misalignment in limbs, shoulders, hips and ribs and can even cause breathing difficulties according to the Mayo Clinic.
“I was in a lot of chronic pain from scoliosis. I grew up in a lot of pain and no one believing me. That didn’t help with the self-worth,” she said.
In another life-changing experience, McIntyre revealed that she was sexually assaulted at age 18, adding yet another impulse to retreat, she said.
“That messed me up pretty bad, both sexually and safety-wise. So I struggled with being comfortable with sensuality and sexuality and anything that was related to that,” she said.
While nothing can erase such experiences, McIntyre said her journey of healing post that event continues to this day. She has found in pole dancing an entirely new version of herself that now has become her passion to share with others.
“Pole can change your life, but it’s a subtle change. Pole is very healing and therapeutic, but my belief is that it happens on its own. You don’t force it, and it’s not something that you are striving for. It’s something that happens on its own because you are experiencing this movement,” she said.
It was at age 25 that McIntyre discovered pole quite by accident when the mother of her close friend invited a group to attend an exotic dance workshop.
“At the end of the workshop, the instructor said they have pole dancing workshops too, so we signed up for our first eight-week beginner workshop, and by the time the eight weeks was over, I had a pole installed in my house.
Noticing significant changes in her mobility, confidence and a reduction in pain, McIntyre committed to deepening her skills and strength in the art form.
“What pole did for me was give me a space to explore sensuality and sexuality without the fear of being assaulted, because it was my dance. I was in control,” she said. “It gave me a group of people that told me it was good, that it was OK.”
In recent years, however, the fitness and confidence-building side of pole dancing has inspired a challenge to the traditional impressions of the form as solely erotic entertainment, she explained. However, McIntyre continues to emphatically defend and advocate for the erotic dance version of the art form still, with respect for the artists that perform.
In 2017, the Global Association of International Sports Federation confirmed that pole dancing would now be classed as a professional sport by granting observer status, and there is now a strong movement to have the practice included in the Olympics.
Since developing these skills and passions, McIntyre has gone on to win at national competitions, taking first place in the artistic pro category at Pole Sport Organization Atlantic completion in 2017.
The Journey
After becoming certified and gaining the confidence to begin teaching, McIntyre opened Pink Ambition Pole Fitness eight years ago in downtown Harrisonburg. She said her goal is to bring a community and empowerment approach to her students and staff.
Pink Ambition Pole Fitness is open to all, no matter age, gender expression or body type, an openness that McIntyre sees as integral to the purpose of the work. Not all of her students perform publicly, and she takes pride in the fact that the confidence students gain in the studio can spread into other areas of their lives and even to the intimacy of their private relationships.
“Our most popular class is called ‘lights down, heat up,’” she said. “It’s a choreography class that is just all sensual movement. Sometimes it uses a pole, and sometimes just a chair or the wall. It’s a minute and a half of choreography. It fills up four weeks in advance. People are all the time not able to get in.”
Another critical factor in good training is ensuring that participants are aware of the challenges and risks of such an activity, she explained.
“You are holding on with as few body parts as possible while your head is underneath your body, so the potential for disaster is high, if you don’t know what you are doing. If you are properly trained, then it can be very safe. We defy gravity,” said McIntyre.
To the untrained, watching a talented pole dancer can be a dazzling experience, she said.
“It’s all about the push and pull and understanding the physics,” said McIntyre. “It’s all triangles. Some of it is strength, and some of it is geometry.”
The Legacy
In January, she, two colleagues, and a student attended a pole camp in Turkey hosted by Russian international pole champion Dimitri Politov. This 10-day retreat saw dancers from around the world waking at 8 a.m for breathing exercises, followed by three hours of training, lunch then another a three-hour training session in the afternoons.
“To have the opportunity to train with someone that has won international competitions was amazing,” McIntyre said. “You can never stop learning.”
McIntyre said the pride and support her parents have in her success, promoting her studio and attending national competitions, has been a major benefit in her journey. She also revealed another local tie through her family. She is a descendant of a significant local family, with her mother Elizabeth Rohrer, née Ewell, along with siblings, at the forefront of the desegregating of the Rockingham County Public Schools system.
“My mom’s story of coming to Harrisonburg, and I have to give credit to the Mennonite community for this. She was welcomed with open arms,” said McIntyre. “I give the Mennonites in this area for the progression of acceptance and integration of people of other colors becoming a part of the community.”
A short documentary about the event was produced by students at Broadway High School as part of the Farmville Tour Guides program and can be found on YouTube.
Dancers from Pink Ambition Pole Fitness can be seen in action at Restless Moons Brewing Company on Saturday, August 5, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
For more information on the range of classes, merchandise shows and private events, visit https://www.pinkambitionfitness.com/about-us.
