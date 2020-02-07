Racial healing takes time, but it also requires reflection into past and present wounds. Visionaries is an art exhibition created by students to bridge storytelling and transformation to promote healing and create a platform for equity in the future.
Project director Susan Zurbrigg is a professor of art at James Madison University who led students of the Shenandoah Valley in a weeklong workshop to help them tackle narratives, ideas and ideals surrounding racial healing and transformation. Zurbrigg is on the board of the Northeast Neighborhood Association and the Harrisonburg advisory committee for Changing the Narrative, a collaboration between Virginia Humanities and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation‘s nationwide, community-based Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation initiative.
Students ages 13 to 18 interested in arts and social justice came together last July and navigated what healing looks, feels and sounds like through guest lectures and recounting stories and imagery from people of color.
“It was remarkable in a week that they were able to create such beautiful pieces. We had discussions and dialogue because we’re doing work on race, so it was important to me to have a classroom where every voice was heard,” Zurbrigg said. “The parameters did not designate how they wanted to utilize this exploration. … Students were taking the information they were thinking about and learning and putting them into individual pieces and projects.”
At the Smith House Gallery, each student’s abstractions and depictions of racial healing will be presented at Visionaries. A mini-documentary will also be screened about an independent project by Zurbrigg’s students, which strove to memorialize the life of Charlotte Harris.
Caley Keenan is a junior studio art major taking Zurbrigg’s intermediate and advanced art class. Keenan participated in the performance activism that highlighted the murder of Harris, an African American woman lynched by residents of Rockingham County without trial in 1878.
Despite growing up in the Shenandoah Valley, Keenan said she never learned the history of Harris, the only reported African American woman lynched in Virginia, so sharing her story was a necessary but jarring experience.
“I was here in high school, and we didn’t really touch on that topic at all in our history classes, so it was eye-opening that it happened so close to us. Then it springboarded into how can we get students to wonder, ‘Who is this person and why did we not learn about this?’” Keenan said. “We were really trying to provoke curiosity and questions revolving around history and race. … It was a proud moment of yes, we did this and hopefully we were able to have an effect on the community.”
Steven Thomas, restorative justice coordinator of NENA, has been on the forefront of efforts to memorialize the death of Harris in the city and bring racial reconciliation to Harrisonburg by sponsoring Changing The Narrative’s student-focused art project Visionaries.
By allowing young artists to take healing into their own hands, Zurbrigg said she shepherded stories that are often forgotten in history books. While the tone of historically racial narratives has a tendency to be heavy and somber, Zurbrigg hopes fostering this space of thought and reflection will create momentum to keep the conversation going and shine a light on the paralleling successes and sources of pride for people of color and black communities.
“My favorite part is I feel like in the project, we were able to create moves into celebrating these stories and these people. And the other part of the project is the racial healing and transformation and seeing how a project like this can serve to inspire the continuance of these works,” Zurbrigg said. “Then seeing the possibilities and hoping for the possibilities of healing once we look at our histories in a more complete way.”
Theater and journalism junior Ryann Sheehy observed the performance in front of B Hall dedicated to Harris while walking through campus with her boyfriend. She said the university has platforms and organizations that speak to inequality and racial representation in history, but the eerie display was effective by introducing the dialogue through an artistic lens.
“I wouldn’t necessarily call them artistic, more just raising awareness and sort of having a conversation. This performance was one of the first times I’d seen a truly artistic representation of that,” Sheehy said. “It’s very important as we’re reconciling with this not so great past we’ve had both in Virginia and as an entire country of colonizers … it’s important for us to recognize it now, so we don’t continue to erase certain parts of history from our records.”
Tonight’s opening reception of Visionaries will be from 5 to 8 p.m., and the artwork will be in the gallery until Feb. 27.
“I think all artwork speaks to the past, present and future. I think that’s how artists move through their creations, and this project is focusing first on recognizing some of the lesser-told truths, so there’s going to be hopefully the inspiration to move more actively in future pieces and future work, writing history into the racial healing and transform. This is the first step in something complex,” Zurbrigg said. “It’s community. It’s Harrisonburg community. It’s JMU. It’s people from different educational spaces. There’s activism. It’s taking all these different elements that are sometimes disparate and discontented and bringing them so we can be stronger together.”
