A Rockingham County judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for an Elkton man charged in connection with a June 2019 fatal crash.
Dakota R. Shifflett, 21, is charged with felony involuntary manslaughter, felony maiming and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
The Virginia State Police arrested Shifflett on June 21, nearly a year after the fatal crash that killed Madolyn R. Morris, 18, of Shenandoah.
During a hearing in Rockingham County General District Court Monday, a preliminary hearing was set for Oct. 21.
Police say the crash occurred at 11:58 p.m. on June 25, 2019, on Fox Mountain Road north of Thoroughfare Road east of Elkton.
Police say a 2007 Chevy Cobalt, driven by Shifflett, was traveling north on Fox Mountain Road when the vehicle ran off of the road to the right, overcorrected, then ran off of the road to the left and collided with a telephone pole.
Shifflett and two other passengers were flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center with serious injuries.
Morris died at the scene.
Police said the driver and passengers were not wearing seat belts.
Troopers were assisted by the VSP’s Division 2 Accident Reconstruction Team, Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, Elkton fire and rescue, McGaheysville Fire Department, Shenandoah Fire Department and Harrisonburg Rescue Squad.
Shifflett is free from the Rockingham County Jail on bail.
