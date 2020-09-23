A Timberville man accused of shooting his girlfriend last week appeared in Rockingham County General District Court on Monday.
Tommy Sprinkle, 59, is charged with felony malicious wounding, felony use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, felony possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and felony possession of ammunition.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Nov. 24.
Deputies say the investigation into Sprinkle began at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, when deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 6000 block of Greenmount Road near Singers Glen.
After arriving at the scene, deputies found April Price, 33, of Rockingham County, with a gunshot wound to her lower torso. Deputies were advised that the suspect was her boyfriend who was no longer at the scene.
Price was treated at the scene by the Clover Hill Rescue Squad and taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was later transferred to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville with what is described as a non-life threatening injury.
Deputies searched the area for the suspect through the night. He was found about 8:30 a.m. Friday hiding in an outbuilding near the shooting scene.
Sprinkle was convicted in Rockingham County in 2013 on a felony charge of driving after being declared a habitual offender.
He is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
