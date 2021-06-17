Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg has been named one of the top 25 underrated municipal courses in the United States by GOLF magazine.
"This muni has been considerably upgraded in the last three years and is in beautiful condition now. The course is very walkable with great views of Massanutten Peak as you play the course. The greens are full of subtle breaks and the pin placements can alter the difficulty of each hole drastically," wrote the magazine.
"It takes a team to make things work they way they should," Heritage Oaks interim general manager Charlie Fultz said in a note to golfers and patrons on Wednesday.
Alexander Honored
Odicci Alexander, a senior pitcher this year for James Madison, has been named one of the four finalists for Best College Athlete, Women's Sports.
She is the first JMU softball player to be nominated for an ESPY. She is now with a pro team based in Florida - USSSA Pride. A teammate is Megan Good (Fort Defiance, JMU), who started on the mound Wednesday against team Mexico.
Alexander had a record of 18-3 this season as the Dukes made the College World Series for the first time.
- DN-R Sports Staff
