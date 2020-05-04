Before the pandemic, supported living chaplain Eric Martin spent his days visiting Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community residents and staff, keeping them company and sharing scripture through the good times and bad. Now, he is confined to his office or working from home, constantly making calls and sending emails to stay in touch, only seeing residents for end-of-life ceremonies or by special order.
"Hero" once carried a connotation of cape-donning, mask-wearing folks in tights. Nowadays, heroes have swapped their capes for scrubs and kept the mask, but the chain of service keeps going long after Batman and Robin. Behind the health care workers are maintenance and dining staff, and emotional support workers have taken place behind caregivers to prevent burnout.
For every hero campaign on the news, a support team accompanies them to maintain normal services.
Online, VMRC chaplains are sharing daily devotionals with residents and weekly “Messages of Hope” emails to staff in efforts to combat compassion fatigue: emotional burnout from consistently helping those in need.
“I don't want to paint too rosy of a picture because there's this mixture of anxiety and fatigue. … Combine that with the anxiety of well, ‘Am I going to get sick, or my family? Am I endangering my family?’ That anxiety along with compassion fatigue is something we really have to be paying attention to,” Martin said. “I really feel like the true heroes are the front-line caregivers, the nurses, the housekeeping staff, the dining staff; they’re going above and beyond.”
Further behind the scenes, a big white van carrying tons of linens and rags delivers a weekly cycle of supplies that facilitate essential workers continuing to providing care. Cintas has offered corporate uniforms, cleaning supplies and services across the Shenandoah Valley for over a decade. Due to the brand’s longstanding presence in the Valley and steady supply of reusable work necessities, Chandler Gillespie, branch manager of Cintas in Waynesboro, said business has seen an increase during the pandemic.
“We've actually seen an uptick in the number of folks wanting our business because they have historically relied on disposable gowns and such, and because of the current pandemic the supply of those has kind of dried up, so they're turning more to a reusable source or a rental/laundry program for those needs,” Gillespie said.
Gillespie said a portion of the business surge stems from dentist offices because protocol mandates gowns are changed between every patient. Cintas has also expanded services to providing masks and disposable gloves.
While heightened concerns of hygiene have benefited some businesses, the pandemic has resulted in a loss of labor for other operations as positions inside health care facilities shift to maintain staff.
Diamond Facility Services, which offers commercial cleaning and facilities management within a 100-mile radius of Waynesboro from Roanoke to Rockingham County, has seen a decrease in operations over the past few months. Richard Woodson, director of operations, said employee numbers have fallen from about 35 to 10 since the new year as a result of businesses closing and sourcing cleaning responsibilities to inner staff.
“A lot of health care facilities are having their own people doing it now instead of contracting employees,” Woodson said. “Right now, even some of the commercial work we were doing, we’re not doing it right now.”
At Bridgewater Retirement Community, the dining team has updated its services to providing curbside pickup and drop-off meals as well as grocery deliveries.
Jonathan Cortes, director of dining operations, has worked at the facility for over 10 years and said his staff is serving between 90 to 120 meals for pickup and to-go, as well as 15 to 20 grocery orders every day.
“We can deliver groceries to the residents so they’re not having to go off-campus. We have a list they can order from. Really, just restructuring our schedule even though team members have came together and picked up different responsibilities as far as working together and learning new things and supporting one another,” Cortes said. “With servers, since the diner is closed, we’re having them fill grocery orders, teach them to do some prep work to support the cooks. Pretty much just to help support the cooks as far as cleaning, utility work and things like that as far as sanitizing.”
VMRC residential living chaplain Steve Landis now serves as a tether to life outside of isolation. Landis does daily check-ins with several residents to ensure they feel less alone and can find peace in their faith.
“Being a Christian community, most of our residents have a deep faith in God and really draw from the inner resources they have spiritually to sustain them through a time like this. … There are of course some who are struggling with real loneliness, just feeling like they are isolated, and some are struggling with anxiety and depression, which is understandable,” Landis said. “There are some that I call more often because I know they're having a hard time and some of them don’t have family members who check on them.”
As a provider of emotional relief for staff and residents at VMRC, Martin said serving his community is the best medicine to overcome stress and any impending sense of defeat.
“When I start feeling anxious to connect with someone else, whether it’s a loved one or a resident or staff, those connections still matter. They’re just happening differently. Chaplains thrive on, I thrive on, personal presence with people. Now, I can't do that, so I feel disabled, disconnected, so I have to find other ways to meet that need, whether it’s connecting by phone, online,” he said. “This is my spirit. So, when you ask, ‘What do you do from having compassion fatigue?’ That’s part of it.”
