For the 18th year, Harrisonburg firefighters will turn into pizza delivery drivers for a day.
They will deliver more than 500 pizzas as part of Harrisonburg Fire Department's annual Free Pizza and Smoke Alarm event tonight.
Each year, the department teams up with CiCi's Pizza on East Market Street to help ensure homes have working smoke alarms.
City residents can order a free large, one-topping pizza to be delivered by fire personnel between 4 and 8 p.m.
In exchange for pizza, firefighters will check homes for working smoke alarms.
If a home doesn't have a working alarm, the department will make arrangements to install one for free. If the batteries don't work, they'll be replaced.
Two years ago, the department is expanded the program to also check carbon monoxide detectors.
“A home without a working smoke alarm could cost you your life,” HFD Lt. Erin Stehle said in a press release. “Why not keep your home safe and get a free pizza, too?”
Spanish interpreters will be available upon request.
To order a pizza, call CiCi's at 540-432-9099 after 4 p.m. or visit harrisonburgva.gov/pizzanight. If the first number is busy, residents can also call 540-442-8089 or 540-801-0972.
— Staff Report
