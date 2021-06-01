The Harrisonburg Fire Department announced Monday the hiring of Marques Bush as its new Deputy Fire Chief of Support Services.
Bush, with 24 years in emergency services, most recently served as an assistant chief with the St. Andrews Fire Department in Charleston, S.C.
He holds an undergraduate degree from Columbia Southern University and a graduate degree from Waldorf University.
“I am thrilled to be welcoming Marques to our family,” Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said in a statement. “Chief Bush brings a passion for the fire service that truly aligns with our core values. His journey to Harrisonburg has been punctuated by compelling experiences coupled with a commitment to continuous professional development.”
He was selected from a pool of 60 applicants. Bush is expected to start with HFD on June 14.
