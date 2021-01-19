Almost every day, Travis Karicofe of the Harrisonburg Fire Department sees someone he’s helped.
Whether it was an elderly or disabled person he connected to a resource to get a walker or wheelchair to make accessibility easier or a child he linked to counselors following a traumatic event, Karicofe has reached many city residents.
Combined with top-notch emergency medical services experience, Karicofe received the Chief Emergency Medical Services Officer credential by the Center for Public Safety Excellence.
Only 148 people worldwide have achieved the status.
“I love every facet of this job,” Karicofe said. “I see the big picture in local government. The big picture is to provide services … to connect someone to a resource that they need to be successful.”
Fire Chief Matt Tobia said he’s proud of Karicofe.
“This achievement is singularly impressive,” Tobia said in a statement. “Travis’ commitment to continued professional development not only brings credit to himself and this department, it also highlights the extraordinary talent we have serving the people of Harrisonburg.”
Karicofe’s career in public service started when he was 16, when he volunteered for the Staunton/Augusta Rescue Squad.
At 19, he joined Augusta County Fire and Rescue as a career firefighter, before accepting the job as HFD’s EMS officer. The job requires him to train all of the city’s firefighters as emergency medical providers.
He also previously served as a flight paramedic.
He holds an undergraduate degree from Columbia Southern University.
Tobia said one of the many things Karicofe has done to stand out was to implement the Handle with Care program, a partnership between public safety and schools to help children exposed to traumatic events.
To be considered for the credential, Karicofe said, he had to go through a rigorous process, including submitting a 77-page application.
From there, he was interviewed by four fire chiefs from across the country. He was drilled on EMS techniques, but more importantly the makeup of the city of Harrisonburg.
“They wanted to know how much I knew my community,” he said.
Karicofe said he knows it well, because he loves the community he serves.
