As Jordan Hale crushed boxes in a baler at the Sharp Shopper grocery store in Harrisonburg in February, the 25-year-old Bridgewater resident collapsed.
Within seconds he was on the ground, lifeless.
“It was like flipping a light switch,” his father, Jerry Hale, said. “His heart just stopped.”
A chain of events at about 1:15 p.m. on Feb. 22 led to Jordan Hale surviving.
“It’s a miraculous story,” said Jerry Hale, a longtime Harrisonburg public transit employee. “It was a series of everything that could go right, going right. Everything was in place for a positive outcome.”
Jordan Hale’s story is among two highlights that led to the Harrisonburg Fire Department receiving the Heart Safe Community Award for small and mid-sized communities from the International Association of Fire Chiefs. The award was given out during a virtual conference in June.
In Jordan Hale’s case, two store employees immediately began CPR.
A third employee called 911 and a dispatcher with the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center sent police, firefighters and medics to the store.
Two police officers were dispatched to the store. However, Master Police Officer Justin Kline was at the Subway just feet away on his lunch break when he heard the call.
He ran over, went to the back of the store and took over CPR.
“That’s what we do all the training for,” Kline said. “We all played a factor. The Harrisonburg Fire Department takes the time to train us. I owe a lot of what I did to them.”
The father said Kline kept his son’s heart beating until firefighters and medics arrived.
“He did regain breathing but stopped two or three times,” Jerry Hale said.
HFD and the rescue squad arrived a short time later and used an automatic defibrillator on the son.
“They came back and shocked him back into rhythm,” Jerry Hale said, adding that he’s proud of everyone involved, including the store employees, Kline and HFD. “I have nothing but respect for them.”
Jerry Hale said doctors never found out what caused his son’s heart to stop beating, but a defibrillator was installed just in case it happens again.
In a second case, in September 2020, a nursing student at Massanutten Technical Center collapsed during class. A similar story to Hale’s unfolded and the student survived.
Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said his department was honored to receive the award.
He said roughly 60% of all calls run by firefighters in the city are medical related. In some cases, the calls are heart related.
“These are the most critical calls we run when someone’s heart stops beating,” he said. “It requires a trained-system approach that starts with training citizens in CPR.”
In October, Harrisonburg and Rockingham County launched PulsePoint, a free-to-download, third-party mobile app designed to help save lives.
The app alerts CPR-trained residents of nearby cardiac medical calls so they can begin providing aid as firefighters and medics are on their way.
Tobia said more automatic defibrillators are in police vehicles and telecommunicators can give instructions on how to do CPR over the phone.
He said training, from top to bottom, is important.
“All of the components in the chain of survival are needed,” he said “If one of these links is broken, the chance of survival is extremely low.”
