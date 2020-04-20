For months, it was all they had been preparing for it. Suddenly, it was gone.
After qualifying for the 2020 New Balance National Indoor Track and Field Championships in January at the Bulldog Invitational at Liberty Invitational, the Harrisonburg boys 4x800 relay team's focus was solely on the event.
Then, shortly after COVID-19 brought sports to screeching halt across the world, the event was canceled. For many national qualifiers, it erased the opportunity to race on the big stage for the first time. For some, such as Blue Streaks seniors Tucker McGrath and Michael Hulleman, it took away the chance to compete in their last high school indoor track and field meet.
"We got together the day we were supposed to drive up to the race and just enjoyed each other's company," McGrath said. "That's the great thing about our team — it's off the track, too. Just being together and mourning quietly helped us. The reactions were the same — shocked and hurt."
The Blue Streaks 4x800 relay team consisted of McGrath and junior David Beck — the Virginia High School League Class 5 state champion in the 500 — and brothers Michael and Calvin Hulleman. Calvin, a sophomore, was the youngest member of the relay team and joined the squad after an undisclosed injury to Hayden Kirwan earlier in the season.
"My immediate reaction when I found was just pure disappointment," Calvin Hulleman said. "We had already been mentally preparing for the possibility of it being canceled, so I wasn’t too surprised or overwhelmed. However, it was still extremely disappointing that most of what we had worked for that season was just taken away from us in an uncontrollable way.
"The day we got the news of nationals being canceled, we met up after school and checked with one another to see how everyone was doing and to lighten us up a little. And the general reaction from the group was a lot of disappointment."
The relay team broke a 12-year-old school record at the Bulldog Invitational on Jan. 4. One week later, they shattered that mark with a time of 8:06.63. The indoor track and field national championships were scheduled to be held at the New Balance Track and Field Center at The Armory in New York City.
"I was heartbroken," Beck said. "It was hard to believe. As a team, we had worked the whole season for that race and getting that stripped away was demoralizing. We’re all brothers to each other, so just having each other to talk to and hug was the best possible way to cope with the hard news.
"We were in it for each other. The entire season we worked for each other. Nationals was the way of validating all of our hard work, so it was more than hard to see that no longer be a reality."
For Beck and Calvin Hulleman, the missed opportunity provided motivation for next season. Despite losing two incredibly important pieces, both runners said that they hope to have another chance at making history for the Blue Streaks.
"This makes me 10 times more hungry to get back next year," Hulleman said. "I know it will be a lot harder considering we are losing two of our best runners to graduation, but it just feels bad to not to go run this year so I’m definitely looking forward to putting in the extra work for next year."
Beck added: " At first, it wasn’t helpful at motivating me for next year at all. I sort of lost all of my motivation because I felt as though my season ended without a proper conclusion. Now I’m mostly motivated to work towards an exceptional cross country season over the next six months. It’ll be a long journey until my next appearance at nationals, but it’s going to be worth the wait."
For McGrath and Michael Hulleman, their high school running careers are now over. Both seniors had hoped to run during the outdoor season, but the cancellation of spring sports by the VHSL erased that opportunity.
"Calvin and David — they will be hungry and ready to go," McGrath said. "And I think that will rub off on the rest of the team and we will see people step up and be better than Michael and I. This is the beginning. I’m just proud that we did what we did, set goals, tread quietly, accomplished the goals and let our running speak for us. All while having fun and loving each other."
That love for each other is what McGrath said gives him comfort during these trying times. And even though the one event the team had been focused on for months was taken away from them, McGrath said it doesn't erase the fact that the Blue Streaks even had the unique opportunity to compete in it at all.
"I was kind of shocked," McGrath said. "I was hurt that we couldn’t go prove ourselves to the nation. But I also realized that last year, no one knew our name. This year, we were in a position to be bummed about it. That’s progress."
