There were moments Kajuan Madden-McAfee looked up and asked a one-word question.
"Why?"
The former Harrisonburg standout's father has been incarcerated most of his life, he said. So when his mother, Shanella "Sheila" Madden, died unexpectedly on July 12, 2012, it left Madden-McAfee angry at the world.
"At the time, I despised God," Madden-McAfee said. "It was one of the hardest moments in my life because I was so young and she was who I depended on for providing for me. She was all I had. When she passed away, I couldn’t fathom how that would ever work out for my good. When these things happened to me at a young age, it just didn’t make sense."
Madden-McAfee was just 13 years old when his mother died, and he was forced to move from his hometown of Greensboro, N.C. to Harrisonburg along with his three siblings to live with his grandmother, Debora "Diane" Madden.
Upon arrival to his new home, Madden-McAfee quickly reconnected with Don Burgess, who was his mom's first cousin and current boys basketball coach at HHS. After spending years attending Burgess' camp while he was the coach at Bridgewater College, Madden-McAfee suddenly started to grow close to Burgess off the court and leaned on him as a mentor during an emotional time in his life.
"My first year coaching at Harrisonburg was his junior year," Burgess said. "It was one of those things where I was probably harder on him than others, but it was one of those things where he knew it was nothing but love. He was family. I’d put my arm around him and I was like, ‘Look, man. It’s about the big picture. I’m just trying to get you ready. You say you want to play college basketball. So, as a point guard, you have to be the leader on the court and off the court.’"
Madden-McAfee is the first to admit things weren't always easy after losing his mom. He said as he finished middle school and began at HHS as a freshman, he started to get involved with the wrong crowd and strayed from his faith.
"I’m so proud of him because he could have easily taken a route that, unfortunately, a lot of teenagers are taking," Burgess said. "He was strong to his faith, relied on family. He just put one foot in front of the other one. It wasn’t easy for him. Sheila was a great parent. It’s still tough. I’m so proud of him."
With the help of Burgess and others, Madden-McAfee slowly began to lean more on his faith in his final years of high school as a standout for the Blue Streaks on the court. By the time he graduated from Harrisonburg, he had earned a Division II scholarship to play at Johnson & Wales University in Charlotte, N.C.
"My dependence on God," Madden-McAfee said of the reason for the turnaround. "He never fails me. It’s shaped who I am now. I try not to do things on my own initiative. I try to trust in [God] and let him lead me. It’s really just all about trusting in the Lord and letting him lead me and guide me.”
At JWU, the 5-foot-11, 175-pound guard wasted no time making an impact. He averaged 11.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game as a freshman and started 23-of-25 games. As a sophomore in 2018-19, he upped those numbers to 12.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 40 percent from 3-point range.
But for all the success Madden-McAfee was having on the court, he said there was still a void that needed to be filled.
Business was the major Madden-McAfee chose when he arrived at Johnson & Wales, and while he was doing well in his classes, he said he realized one night that it wasn't necessarily a field he could see himself in long-term.
"I want to be a math teacher," Madden-McAfee said. "That’s why I ended up transferring. ... It just hit me that, ‘Man, I’m sitting here for business. I don’t want anything to do with business.’ It was a reality check that I’m about to graduate. I was like, ‘Man, I need to get my life right.’"
Quickly after his reality check, Madden-McAfee entered the transfer portal and, once again, leaned upon the support and guidance of Burgess, who connected him with Ferrum men's basketball coach Tyler Sanborn.
After a visit to the campus and a conversation with the coaching staff, Madden-McAfee said he had seen enough and transferred to the Division III program to finish his junior and senior campaigns. More importantly, he was able to switch his major to mathematics with a minor in education.
"He’s been fantastic," Sanborn said. "He’s such a great example for his teammates. … He’s a really, really good student. He does everything the right way. He’s a great example of what we want our program to represent. We’ve been really fortunate to have him here.”
Not only did Madden-McAfee impress teammates and coaches off the court with his dedication to his future, but he quickly found a role on it as well — much like he did at JWU.
“On the basketball court, I just brought the same thing I bring to every team — just being consistent and being that person on the team who is going to challenge his teammates," Madden-McAfee said. "I believe in showing up every day to practice and being willing to put in the work off the court, too.”
After starting the season as a reserve during the 2019-20 season, he eventually moved into the starting lineup for the Panthers and finished the season averaging 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game.
“For me as a coach, it’s his consistency and toughness," Sanborn said. "He shows up every day, ready to work in practice. Outside of his skill set, he’s just a really tough kid that’s mentally strong. He plays hard, gives you everything he has. He can really shoot the basketball, handles it well. He’s a very good defender. He does a lot of little things, too. … He does a lot of the things that we really value.”
Off the court, Madden-McAfee is involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Ferrum and serves as a math tutor. He said he wants to do whatever he can to help teammates be as successful as they can and reach their full potential.
"Whether or not they take the initiative, at least they know I’m here for them," Madden-McAfee said. "That’s one of the most important things about the way I lead. I want to let my teammates know that, no matter what, I’m here if they need anything. They can count on me. I want people to know that when they hit that low, I can be the first person they reach out to.”
Still today, Burgess has been that person Madden-McAfee reaches out to in tough moments and the relationship he has built with the head coach and his son, Jadon, is one that both say is too special for words to describe.
"He has a strong faith," Burgess said. "His work ethic, his determination — those qualities and characteristics are what have allowed him to have the success that he’s having."
That faith wasn't always so strong in the immediate aftermath of his mom's death, but Madden-McAfee said he's learned to appreciate the smaller things in life and to not "live so fast" as he enters his senior year at Ferrum.
Finally, after all the pain and adversity, he said he's no longer angry at the world.
“A lot of things come our way and it’s hard to digest it and, at the moment, see how it could be good for us in the long run," Madden-McAfee said. "As I got older, I have realized that it made me depend on God more and be more patient with people and understand where people are coming from. It’s made me more understanding of people who also had it hard growing up.
"It makes me, as a person, super humble.”
