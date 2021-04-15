CHARLOTTESVILLE — For the first time since 2008, the Harrisonburg boys cross country team is headed to states.
The Blue Streaks placed five of the top 20 runners and finished second as a team behind North Stafford at the Region 5D cross country championships at Panorama Farms on Thursday. With the victory, Harrisonburg knocked off defending Class 5 state champion Albemarle, which finished third, and earned a berth in next week’s state meet.
Hayden Kirwan led the way for the HHS boys finishing seventh with a time of 17:20.9 while David Beck was right behind him in eighth with a time of 17:32.2. Jack Haverty (17:48.9), meanwhile, finished in 12th for the Streaks.
Other strong performances for Harrisonburg included Liam Wightman (18:02.7), who finished 15th, and Micah Tongen (18:26.2), who finished in 18th. Matthew Rush (18:57.0) came in at 31st to round out the field for the Blue Streaks.
On the girls’ side, Harrisonburg will advance one runner to states as Annie Piorot (21:14.3) finished eighth overall.
In other local sports:
East Rock’s Stapleton Qualifies For States
It was a successful day for area runners at the Region 2B cross country championships at New Market Battlefield.
Luray won the boys’ team title with Sammy Liscomb (19:28.11) and Conner Janney (19:47.97) finished second and fourth overall while Madison County finished second. The Strasburg girls won and Clarke County finished second.
All four of those teams will advance to next week’s Virginia High School League Class 2 championships.
Individually for the boys, Buffalo Gap’s Patrick Stapleton finished third with a time of 19:43.06 and will advance to the state meet along with Buffalo Gap’s Ben Cromer, who won with a time of 19:17.77) and Stonewall Jackson’s Zach Wine (20:00.76). For the girls, the individuals advancing are Madison’s Kate McLearen (21:01.78) — another first-place finisher — and Abigail Patterson (23:20.99) along with Stonewall Jackson standout Eli Dellinger (23:36.96).
Flames Suffer First Loss Of Season
Ryan Slonaker shot a 34, but it wasn’t enough as Eastern Mennonite (164) suffered its first loss of the season in a nine-hole tri-match against Veritas School (161) and Covenant (229) at The Dominion Club in Richmond.
Grant Pennybacker shot a 40 for the Flames while Adam Hatter (43) and Schuyler Harmison (47) also impressed.
Girls Soccer
Eastern Mennonite 4, New Covenant 2: Eastern Mennonite scored all of its goals in the second half to erase a halftime deficit and snapped a two-game losing streak with a big 4-2 win over New Covenant in Harrisonburg.
Avery Nussbaum had two goals and an assist for the Flames while Halie Mast added a pair of goals, too.
Also chipping in for EMHS (2-2) was Sarah Drooger with an assists and Emma Myers with 11 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.