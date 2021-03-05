After being stopped short on a slant route twice, Harrisonburg 6-foot-3, 240-pound receiver Jazen Walker said he decided a different route needed to happen.
“I seen he was biting on the slant, so we just ran a fake to the inside and I bounced outside and it was open," the Blue Streaks senior said.
Walker's 5-yard touchdown reception from Jadon Burgess proved to be the difference as Harrisonburg defeated Valley District foe Waynesboro 6-0 in a defensive battle at HHS on Friday. It was the 1,000th game in Streaks history and the program is in now 623-337-40 as HHS began its 100th season.
“It’s a big [win], but we could have done better than we did," Walker said. "I feel like we could have played better.”
With HHS quarterback Keenan Glago sidelined due to health and safety protocols, Jadon Burgess got the first start of his varsity career under center.
While the Blue Streaks offense struggled to maintain consistency, the defense posted a shutout to open the season under first-year coach Josh Carico.
“We’ve been working the whole offseason," Harrisonburg defensive back Isaiah Hamilton said. "We have been lifting, getting better. We just made the plays.”
Guilermo Lopez had a fumble recovery, but it was Hamilton coming up with two fourth-quarter interceptions that were pivotal for the Blue Streaks (1-0) in the win.
“I was just playing my coverage, seeing the ball go up," Hamilton said. "I just made a play on the ball.”
The biggest play of the game came when Waynesboro (0-1) marched inside the HHS 5 with just seconds remaining in the game, but was stopped short to clinch the victory for the home squad.
“The defense did their job," Carico said. "One play, one job, 11 hats to the ball. They got the job done.”
The touchdown from Walker and a strong defensive stand was the difference on Friday and while Walker and Carico both acknowledged improvement had to be made, they could admit that a win is a win in the grand scheme of things.
“It was a war," Carico said. "I tip my cap to [Waynesboro] coach Jarvis and those guys at Waynesboro. It was a battle. I’m proud of my guys here. Our mantra this year has been, ‘We are one.’ We lived up to that tonight.”
