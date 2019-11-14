If you ask Harrisonburg players, it’s a complete turnaround.
Sure, the Blue Streaks lost back-to-back games to close the season. But the progress they’ve made since their season-opener is what they said gives them hope this week.
“The best part about that first [William] Fleming game is that it gives us a chance to see just how much we’ve grown since then,” HHS quarterback Keenan Glago said. “We’ve improved so much in almost every aspect. It’s not often in football you get a second chance, so we need to use it to show our growth and most importantly, get the win.”
Fourth-seeded Harrisonburg will host the fifth-seeded Colonels at 7 p.m. tonight in the opening round of the Region 5D playoffs in a rematch of both team’s season opener.
In that game, the Blue Streaks scored the first 10 points before Fleming exploded for 52 unanswered points to run away with a 42-point victory and set Harrisonburg back a bit.
“Obviously, when we opened the season, we had a lot of sophomores out there and a lot of juniors that had never taken a varsity snap,” Harrisonburg interim coach Josh Carico said. “We’ve gone from August 31st to now. That’s a lot of experience that’s now under their belt. The light bulbs are starting to turn on, which is awesome. We see it every day. We’ll just go from there and hopefully be ready to go this Friday night.”
Carico, who serves as an outside grounds maintenance worker at the school, will lead the Blue Streaks during the postseason as an interim after a school official confirmed to the Daily News-Record on Wednesday that Chris Thurman was out after nine years as head football coach of the school. Attempts to reach Thurman were not successful.
Harrisonburg second-year athletic director Brandon Burley said in an email on Wednesday that the players were informed earlier this week that Thurman was no longer the team’s coach, but would not confirm if the move was a firing or a resignation, saying only that the school “was unable to comment on personnel matters.”
After making a switch to Glago at quarterback after back-to-back losses to open the season and moving senior Kwentin Smiley to a running back/receiver role, the Streaks won five of six games and started Valley District play with a 3-0 record.
But back-to-back losses to Spotswood and Rockbridge County — another team William Fleming beat this year — set Harrisonburg back a bit going into the postseason.
“The last two weeks, we haven’t been ourselves,” Glago said. “This week, we pushed that behind us and rebooted. We’re all excited to prove ourselves and make a run.”
Despite just three wins, Carico said the Colonels (3-7) are a dangerous team.
“Their speed is big,” he said. “They also have a lot of size up front. Their defense was pretty stout last time, but we’re ready to go. We’ve been gameplanning all week despite the weather. The kids have toughened it out. We’re ready to go, rocking and rolling.”
In their two losses to end the year, the Streaks were held under 100 yards rushing.
While Harrisonburg likes to rely on Glago and use the abilities of receivers Malachi Davis, Jazen Walker and Elijah Pinedo, Carico said the run game has to improve.
“Obviously, we’re still going to rely on our air game,” Carico said. “You have to set the tone with that. Other than that, we have to be able to run the ball, but we’re focused on trying to get our pass game complete. We just have to block a little better up front and make sure the right pieces are in place. If we do that, we’ll be good to go.”
That type of confidence from the Streaks (5-5) was repeated throughout the program.
Because according to them, it’s been a complete turnaround from the Week 1 loss and they’re ready to show it in their playoff rematch tonight at Walter F. Green III Field.
“I’m pumped,” Glago said. “I mean, this is what you play for. Everything at practice has been taken up a notch. I’m just enjoying the higher energy and the intensity that playoff football brings, I love it.”
