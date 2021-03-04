It's a program that has sent four alums to the National Football League and won a state title in 2001. It was nurtured by long-time, successful head coaches Claude E. Warren, Brownie Cummins, and Tim Sarver.
Now Harrisonburg High, which began football in 1921, will play the 1,000th game in its storied history when the Blue Streaks open this unique season Friday at 6 p.m. at home against Waynesboro.
And, for those that like big round numbers, the program begins its 100th season on the gridiron Friday.
"It kind of snuck up on everybody," Brandon Burley, the HHS athletic director, said this week of the twin milestones. "I just found out about it last week."
HHS is 622-337-40 overall in 999 games - but the numbers tell just part of the story. It's the coaches, players, and community that make a successful program.
Dozens of former players went on the college level and four made to the the NFL: Howard Stevens, who played with New Orleans and Baltimore from 1973-77; John Wade, a lineman with Jacksonville, Tampa Bay, and Oakland from 1998-2008; Akeem Jordan, who played at James Madison and then with Philadelphia, Kansas City and Washington from 2007-14; and Landon Turner, who was with New Orleans in 2016.
Jordan was part of the 2001 team at Harrisonburg that won a state title and the school will celebrate the 20th anniversary of that success later this year.
Josh Carico, the current coach for the Blue Streaks, graduated the spring before that state title and was teammates one season on varsity with Jordan. "Akeem was a sophomore my senior year," Carico said.
After nine years as an assistant, Carico was the interim coach for the HHS playoff game at the end of the 2019 season. Now after waiting a few months due to the pandemic, he begins his first full season at the helm Friday.
"It's surreal, it's humbling for sure," he told me this week, taking a break from lining the field, of being part of HHS football history. "I'm just excited; there are so many adjectives, so many words we could use."
"We are ready to go. I told the kids (Wednesday) about the 1,000th game. You could see practice was a little crisper. It's like coming full circle for me, being a ball boy, being a player, being an assistant coach and now being the head coach. It's pretty cool," he added.
The school will note the special milestones at the game Friday. "We are not going to disclose all of the details," said Carico, with a laugh. "We have some things we may release on social media."
Carico played for the Blue Streaks, graduated in 2001 and then was part of the Bridgewater program that played for the Division III national title in 2001 in Salem the same season HHS won its only state title. He was a defensive lineman for the Eagles and graduated from BC in 2005.
He notes the success of the HHS program includes many people that came before him.
That includes the contributions of the late Walter Green and Cecil Gilkerson. Green was a physician who was part of HHS athletics for more nearly five decades at the school while Gilkerson ran Parks and Recreation in the city from 1954 until his retirement on Jan. 1, 1990. The field at HHS is named after Green, the former Harrisonburg mayor.
"You had all of these founding fathers who had a vision for what Harrisonburg was and what it could be," says Joe Carico, the father of Josh, his quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator and a long-time teacher at HHS.
The elder Carico played high school football at Clintwood in southwest Virginia for Ralph Cummins, the brother of HHS coaching legend Brownie Cummins. Carico came to Harrisonburg in the 1970s to play football at what is now JMU; he is the former athletic director at HHS and has been an assistant football coach on three staffs, including the one with Sarver that won the 2001 state crown.
"It has been nice to have a community and administration that is behind not just football but the entire athletic program," the elder Carico said. "In order to be successful you have to have support from the top. We have been fortunate to have that. We also have a very good alumni base."
There have been several stars over the past decades and here are just a few:
From the 1940s, Walter Bennett Fuller was a two-way player, William Sipe was captain of a title team in 1944, Leonard "Tom" Albrite was a top placekicker, Bill Horne was a quarterback while Thomas E. Burke, Sr. was a four-year starter. Fuller went into the military landed on Omaha Beach shortly after D-Day in 1944, according to HHS athletic Hall of Fame material and other information provided by Vic Smith.
From the 1950s, Robert "Bobby" Furr, Jr. was the quarterback in 1951-52 and later played football in college at Hampden-Sydney.
From the late 1960s, running back Stevens was a star who then played in college at Randolph-Macon and Louisville before becoming a top punt returner in the NFL. For the Colts in 1975, he averaged 11.0 yards per return for the playoff team.
From the 1970s, top quarterbacks were Preston Green and Doug Ehlers while David Showalter was a two-way starter. Green, the son of Walter, went to William & Mary on a football scholarship, graduated from the University of Virginia Medical School and completed his medical training at the University of Florida. Ehlers is the son of the late Dean Ehlers, the long-time athletic director at JMU. Showalter played baseball and football at JMU.
From the 1980s, running back Chris Hart ran for 420 yards against Broadway in 1986 and had 81 career touchdowns before graduating in 1988. He went on to play baseball as an outfielder for Auburn and was at the Double-A level in the Oakland A's farm system from 1993-95. "We always had good football teams; it was enjoyable," Hart, now a building engineer in Florida, said in a telephone interview Thursday.
From the 1990s, lineman Wade was a star before he went to Marshall and then had a long NFL career. He was not a big-time recruit coming out of HHS. "The NFL was a bonus," Wade, a former center, told me last year.
From the 2000s, Jordan was a standout early in the decade and led HHS to the state title in 2001 over Graham High of Bluefield. That Graham team was led by Ahmad Bradshaw, who starred at Marshall and was a running back in the NFL from 2007-15 with the Giants and Colts.
From the 2010s, Turner graduated from HHS in 2011 and played at the University of North Carolina as an offensive lineman. He played in seven games with the Saints in 2016.
How dominant was HHS at times? From a stretch from 1978-81, HHS beat rival Turner Ashby by an average of more than 31 points per contest.
Cummins was 96-23-3 and posted three regular-seasons of 10-0 from 1970-80. The 1971 team won a district title with a 10-0 mark in regular-season play and outscored opponents 343-45. Cummins went into the school's Hall of Fame in 2008.
Sarver was inducted into the Virginia High School League Hall of Fame in 2011. He was 216-82 as the coach from 1985 until he retired in 2010; HHS won 14 district titles under Sarver and the one state title.
"Those guys were like giants to me, being around them," Josh Carico said of his youth with the program. "It is very cool to be a part of it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.