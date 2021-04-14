High-profile, Division I college basketball players are not the only student-athletes taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility.
That extra year, granted by the NCAA due to the pandemic, has also trickled down to the Division III level.
Kevin Navedo, a graduate of Harrisonburg, told the News-Record this week he plans to return to Bridgewater College for a fifth year of baseball.
"I will be able to come back next year," he said. "I will be back next year."
"For me, I am excited to get him back. He has great value to our program," BC Coach Ben Spotts, a Fort Defiance graduate, said.
Navedo was a second-team All-Valley District player for the Blue Streaks.
He played in 30 games and hit .229 as a freshman for the Eagles in 2018. As a sophomore, he hit .378 eight doubles, two triples, a homer, and 26 RBIs.
Last year he started at second and hit .235 with a team-high 13 walks before the season ended due to the pandemic. This year the senior second baseman is hitting .217 with a homer and nine RBIs in just 11 games.
Navedo drove in three runs in a 6-5 win on Tuesday over Eastern Mennonite.
"It was a big win for us. We cleaned up some defensive stuff," Navedo said. "I know my average is not where I want it to be. I had three RBIs without a single hit" against the Royals.
Freshman pitcher Nick Griffin (TA) got a double-play grounder to get out of a jam in the third for the Eagles.
The Eagles have a makeup game Thursday at Ferrum then are slated to play two games at Guilford on Saturday. Guilford was on COVID-19 protocol and didn't play EMU last weekend.
The top eight teams make the ODAC playoffs. As of Wednesday morning, Bridgewater (6-7) was sixth and EMU was seventh at 5-6. Randolph-Macon was first at 12-2.
Second-place Lynchburg is 11-2 in the ODAC as Spotswood grad Adam Dofflemyer, a senior pitcher, has an ERA of 1.26 in his first 12 games out of the bullpen for the Hornets.
EMU Baseball
Things won't get easier for EMU.
After the loss on Tuesday to Bridgewater, the Royals will now host Randolph-Macon for two games Saturday. The Yellow Jackets are ranked No. 12 in the country this week at d3baseball.com while third-place Shenandoah, 11-3 in the league, is at No. 15.
Despite being ejected Tuesday, outfielder Jordan Jones is still hitting .450 with 11 steals and seven RBIs for the Royals. Jaylon Lee, another EMU outfielder, is batting .439 with four homers and 18 RBIs. Senior infielder Brett Lindsay is batting .359 and has driven in 14 runs.
EMU has at least one player who used an extra year of eligibility this season: pitcher John Judy, who is from Hampshire High in West Virginia.
JMU Baseball
James Madison has played just three games since winning March 14 at VMI. The Dukes' game with VMI on Tuesday was canceled.
JMU won two of three games against College of Charleston in a series this first weekend in April in Harrisonburg. The Dukes, who have dealt with COVID-19 issues, are slated to play a series this weekend at the College of Charleston.
The series was on as of Wednesday afternoon, according to JMU Coach Marlin Ikenberry, with the first game Friday at 6 p.m.
JMU continued to be led in hitting by Fox Semones (.433, .667 slugging), Chase DeLauter (.364, .788) and Travis Reifsnider, who is batting .345 with a slugging mark of .724.
Valley Baseball League
Will Harris, a former player for the Staunton Braves in the Valley Baseball League, is now a reliever for the Washington Nationals. He is on the Injured List and has been throwing off flat ground at the alternate site for the Nationals in Fredericksburg.
Harris signed a three-year deal with Washington before the 2020 season. He pitched against the Nationals for Houston in the 2019 World Series. He has complained of numbness in his right (throwing) hand after throwing in just two spring training contests in Florida.
"We’ve just got to build him up. Basically, we’re starting him like it’s spring training all over again,” manager Dave Martinez told reporters Tuesday. “The good news is, so far he feels fine. I know he’s been throwing. He’ll probably do that a couple more times before we actually get him to throw a small bullpen.”
No one has been able to give a diagnosis on the numbness.
"No, everybody deemed him so far fine,” the manager said. “He said it’s something he’s going to pitch through. And he totally feels fine. It’s weird. It’s just a weird situation.”
"Hopefully we will get Will Harris back sooner rather than later," Martinez said after Wednesday's win in St. Louis.
Nationals
The Nationals also have issues with starting pitchers after Stephen Strasburg gave up eight runs, five walks and three homers in a 14-3 loss at St. Louis on Tuesday night.
"We talked to him. He didn't complain about anything," Martinez told reporters after the game.
Washington bounced back to beat the Cardinals 6-0 on Wednesday back of starting pitcher Joe Ross and a homer from University of Virginia product Ryan Zimmerman.
"He attacked the zone," Nats' infielder Josh Harrison said on Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN) of Ross.
"Fastball and slider have been feeling pretty good recently," Ross said Wednesday. "It feels good."
"I fouled off a couple of good pitches," Zimmerman said of his homer off Adam Wainwright.
The Nationals are slated to begin a series at home Thursday with Arizona and for now Strasburg is slated to pitch Sunday.
Taylor Clarke of Ashburn is a pitcher with the D-backs. He began his college career in the Colonial Athletic Association with Towson before transferring to College of Charleston, another CAA school. The hitting coach for Arizona is Darnell Coles, a former minor league manager with the Nationals.
Memory Lane
Several memorable baseball events happened on April 15:
* Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier on April 15, 1947; Clint Courtney of the Orioles hit the first Major League homer at Memorial Stadium in Baltimore on April 15, 1954; Juan Nieves of the Brewers threw a no-hitter against the Orioles in Baltimore on April 15, 1987; and President George W. Bush threw out the first pitch in the first game played since 1971 at RFK Stadium in Washington, as the Nats beat Arizona on April 15, 2005.
Thursday will be Jackie Robinson Day in Baltimore as the Orioles host Seattle for two games, and in Washington with the D-backs' game.
