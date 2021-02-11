This has been a challenging and at times frustrating season for many college basketball teams.
The pandemic has made the next game less than certain, and COVID-19 protocols have shut down programs at several levels across the country.
The EMU women have played just two games, but that gave Coach Jenny Posey enough time to confirm that hard work in the past year has paid off for Constance Komara, a 5-foot-10 junior forward from Harrisonburg High.
She is averaging 6.0 points per contest and leads the team at 6.5 rebounds per game in two contests. But that is just part of her development.
"She is definitely putting a greater emphasis on the defensive end," Posey said this week. "She seems to be more aggressive."
Komara is averaging 21 minutes per game after playing just 8.9 minutes per contest and scoring 3.2 points per outing as a freshman at EMU. Last season she averaged 16.9 minutes and 5.1 points per outing.
The Royals paused team activities along with other EMU winter programs late last month. EMU is scheduled to play Feb. 25 against Virginia Wesleyan and end regular-season play two days later against Randolph, also a foe in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
Posey said this week she hopes the Royals can return to practice several days before facing Virginia Wesleyan, which lost Tuesday at Bridgewater.
EMU is 0-2 after losing at home to Emory & Henry on Jan. 23 and then three days later at Ferrum. The Royals averaged just 42 points in the two losses while allowing an average of 77.
Sondrol Shines
Another junior who has shown improvement is Sarah Sondrol, a Wilson Memorial graduate with the women's basketball team at Shenandoah in Winchester.
In the first five games, she has come off the bench four times and leads the Hornets in scoring at 14.4 points per contest while also averaging 5.2 rebounds per contest.
She had a season-high 24 points at Bridgewater last month then had 13 points on Monday against Ferrum. She is from Waynesboro.
Sondrol averaged just 3.7 points and 1.3 rebounds last season as a sophomore. She was named the ODAC player of the week on Feb. 1.
Buffalo Gap Duo
Hannah Varner, another junior, averaged 6.5 points and 2.3 assists in the first eight games this season for Mary Baldwin of Staunton. The Buffalo Gap graduate averaged 5.2 points per game as a sophomore and 4.4 as a freshman.
She made her fifth straight start Sunday at Methodist as Mary Baldwin won for the third game in a row. She is majoring in education.
“Basketball was the main thing on my mind when making my decision, but I knew I wanted to stay close to home and MBU offers special education, which is what I wanted to study," she said on the school's athletic website.
Leah Calhoun, another Buffalo Gap graduate, is averaging 4.1 points per game as a junior for the Fighting Squirrels. She is studying history at the USA South school.
"I like the small class sizes because they're more personal and I like that it is close to home," she said on the school website.
Millersville Ties
The roster of the men's basketball team at Division II Millersville University in Lancaster, Penn., includes senior guard James Sullivan (Spotswood) of Grottoes and freshman forward Aviwe Mahlong of Eastern Mennonite.
Mahlong scored 994 points in two seasons with the Flames.
Sullivan was all-PSAC East Second-Team last season while leading the team with 4.0 assists per contest. The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference canceled winter sports in November due to the pandemic.
The head coach for Millersville is Casey Stitzel, who took over in 2016. He played in high school for Chris Mooney, now the head coach at the University of Richmond.
EMU Track
Junior track standout Alijah Johnson is the EMU athlete of the week after he clocked a time of 7.17 in the 60 meters.
"I plan to just remain optimistic and set goals for myself. I’m going to continue to dedicate myself to training as if competition never stopped because I’d rather train as if I have a meet every weekend so that I can be prepared," he said on the school's athletic website.
