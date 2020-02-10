Kristi Toliver, a 2005 Harrisonburg High graduate, made a name for herself in the national capital region.
As a freshman she helped lead the University of Maryland to a national title in basketball for the first time in 2006. The Washington Mystics won its first WNBA crown last fall - again with Toliver playing a key role as a guard.
Now the Harrisonburg native is leaving the region - she will sign as a free agent with the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA according to reports Monday. She played for the Sparks from 2010-16 after making her WNBA debut with Chicago in 2009.
"Returning to Los Angeles is special to me for many reasons," Toliver, 33, said on the Sparks and WNBA websites. "I'm ready for what's ahead and can't wait to get started. I'm looking forward to a successful and exciting season with the Sparks."
Leaving the Mystics is somewhat surprising since Toliver has been an assistant coach since 2018 with the NBA's Washington Wizards - who are owned by Monumental Sports, just like the Mystics.
Plus the Mystics are coming off their first title as Toliver teamed up with Elena Delle Donne, a former University of Delaware standout who was another key player for Washington.
The Washington Post reported Toliver will continue to work with the Wizards.
"The day it was announced, it was an incredible feeling," Maryland coach Brenda Frese said in a 2018 interview of her former player, Toliver, getting an assistant coaching position in the NBA.
Toliver averaged 13.0 points and a career-best 5.9 assists per game last season for the Mystics though she suffered a knee injury in August.
In her WNBA career she has played in 339 games and is averaging 12.4 points and 3.5 assists per contest.
She has also won several titles playing pro basketball in Russia, and has also played in Hungary and Slovakia.
Toliver has won at nearly ever stop.
"We're thrilled to have Kristi Toliver back in a LA Sparks uniform," managing partner and governor Eric Holman of the Sparks said in a statement. "Kristi is phenomenal leader and winner at every level. We can't wait to see her back on the floor with her 2016 championship teammates."
Toliver is a three-time All-Star and has made nearly 39 percent of her 3-points shots in 11 years in the WNBA.
She was drafted third overall by the Chicago Sky in 2009 and traded before the 2010 season for a second-round pick to Los Angeles.
Derek Fisher, the Sparks coach, is happy to have Toliver back.
"Heading into 2020 Free Agency, we wanted to add players that possess multiple skill sets and Kristi is at the top of the list," Fisher said in a statement. "Kristi understands the habits and dedication required on a daily basis to build a championship culture. We're all excited to have her rejoin the Sparks family."
Toliver is not the only woman with ties to Harrisonburg to play overseas.
Former JMU players in Europe this season have included Jasmine Gill (Greece), Jazmon Gwathmey (Italy), and Turner Ashby High graduate Kirby Burkholder (Hungary).
Gwathmey helped Puerto Rico gain its first Olympic berth at a qualifying event this past weekend in France. She was drafted by Minnesota of the WNBA in 2016 as the 14th overall pick.
"Historic!" the Basketball Federation of Puerto Rico posted on Facebook.
As of this week, Burkholder was seventh in Hungary in steals at 1.7 per game while playing for a team (ZTE NKK) in the western part of the country.
