Tuesday was a big day for Cade Templeton, a graduate of Harrisonburg High and a junior pitcher at Division III Shenandoah in Winchester.
After not facing live hitters for several months, the left-hander threw off the mound for the first time since pitching last summer for New Market in the Rockingham County Baseball League.
"He was on point," Hornets' Coach Kevin Anderson said Wednesday. "He had command of his fastball, he had really good run (with that pitch). His breaking ball was excellent."
With a possible strain, Templeton saw limited time for the Shockers in 2020 and did not pitch in the fall for Shenandoah. Anderson said Templeton threw six bullpen sessions before facing hitters Tuesday.
He threw in three games for the Shockers last summer out of the bullpen.
"He is such a competitor," Anderson said of Templeton. "He wants the baseball. We shut him down for the rest of the summer, we shut him down for the fall. He has had an extensive rehab program. He had a throwing program over the Christmas break."
Templeton threw about 20 pitches in two innings on Tuesday. He was on a 32-pitch limit.
"We are going to keep him on a pitch limit and bring him out of the bullpen," said Anderson, the former head coach at James Madison. "That was really, really impressive. His speed variance was good" with his fastball and secondary pitches.
"The key now is to keep his arm healthy," Anderson said of Templeton. "I don't think he warmed up the right way" last summer.
Templeton, who did not have surgery, was one of several Shenandoah players that appeared in the RCBL last summer with the Shockers. The coach for New Market was Nolan Potts, another former Shenandoah player.
Another Harrisonburg graduate at the college level is Kajuan Madden-McAfee, a senior for the men's basketball team at Division III Ferrum.
"He is one of the best people I have been around," Ferrum coach Tyler Sanborn said Wednesday.
The Ferrum senior had 15 points in just 24 minutes of action in a loss Tuesday to Randolph. "He got into foul trouble early," Sanborn said.
Madden-McAfee played two years at Johnson & Wales in North Carolina and is winding up his second season at Ferrum.
Due to the pandemic, the NCAA is allowing an extra year and Sanborn said the HHS product may return as an undergraduate next season.
"He plans to return for another year, which would be great. It gives him a chance to play basketball for another year," said Sanborn, a standout at Guilford who played as a pro in Spain and France. "He wants to come back and have a true senior season."
The guard is averaging 14.1 points and 7.0 rebounds for the ODAC school. Ferrum is scheduled to host Emory & Henry on Friday, weather permitting.
Another HHS graduate in the college ranks for hoops is Michael Kuangu, a freshman on the club team for the Mary Baldwin men in Staunton.
He had two points in a win at Southern Virginia on Feb. 10. Mary Baldwin is scheduled to host Southern Virginia on Feb. 25.
Back at Shenandoah, the Hornets will count on several players who got experience last summer with the Shockers. Templeton did not allow a run in three games covering just three innings with New Market in 2020.
"We owe a lot of gratitude to Nolan Potts," Anderson said. "That was a big summer for us."
That list also includes outfielders Grant Thompson and Henry Delavergne, catcher Matt Moon and first baseman Keegan Woolford.
Woolford hit five homers in just 12 games in 2020 before the season was called off due to COVID-19 concerns.
"He is one of the best power hitters in Division III baseball," Anderson said of Woolford.
Shenandoah is picked to finish second in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference back of Randolph-Macon. The pitching coach for Shenandoah is former JMU pitcher Rick Croushore, who pitched in the Major Leagues from 1998-2000.
Bridgewater is pegged for seventh and EMU was predicted to come in 10th out of 12 schools. Shenandoah is the two-time defending champion.
The Hornets are scheduled to open the season March 6. Shenandoah is scheduled to play March 30 at Bridgewater and host EMU on April 7.
The Hornets have limited indoor facilities since the football team will be playing this spring semester as well. "They are a lot of challenges. We are happy to have the opportunity" to play, Anderson said.
ODAC Notes: Guilford was picked to win the men's golf title this year in the ODAC. Bridgewater was predicted to place fourth, with EMU 12th and last ... EMU announced a short-term policy Wednesday for spectators for outdoor sporting events: no spectators till Feb. 28, then the policy will be revisited.
