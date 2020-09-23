Tracy Harding has been named the new varsity girls basketball coach at Harrisonburg, the school announced late Tuesday in a press release.
"The Blue Streaks are excited to have Harding take over the help of the girls basketball [program], where her passion for student-athletes, energy and dedication to excellence are bound to benefit the academic and athletic development of our female athletes," the statement read.
Harding is a 1987 graduate of Clintwood, where she earned numerous awards at the district, region and state level. During both her junior and senior seasons, Clintwood was name the Region D Player of the Year.
Harding went on to earn a scholarship to George Mason and was a four-year member of the basketball team there. While at GMU, she was an Academic All-American and served as a tri-captain during her senior year.
Since 2003, Harding has held various coaching positions throughout the Shenandoah Valley. Recently, she served as an assistant under Jenny Posey at Eastern Mennonite University. Prior to her time at EMU, she was an assistant at both East Rockingham and Turner Ashby.
"Coach Harding has experience, energy and a passion to promote the success of our student-athletes — both in the classroom and on the court," HHS athletic director Brandon Burley said in an email. "These are just a few of her characteristics that make her a great fit for our school community."
