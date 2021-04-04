While it may not be official, it appears Harrisonburg's playoff streak remains intact.
The Virginia High School League announced its final weekly ratings of the year on Sunday. While there are some possible changes that could be made prior to the official release of the pairings, dates, times, and location for the regional semifinals at 10 a.m. on Monday, multiple sources confirmed the fate of area teams Sunday.
The Blue Streaks will reach the postseason for the fourth consecutive season after back-to-back wins over Broadway and Spotswood to finish their year. Harrisonburg used three second-half touchdowns to defeat the rival Trailblazers on Friday.
Harrisonburg will be the No. 3 seed in Region 5D and will travel to second-seeded William Fleming on Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff, per athletic director Brandon Burley.
Turner Ashby just missed the postseason in Region 3C, coming in at the fifth spot with a 5-1 record while Broadway was ninth and Spotswood finished 13th. Rockbridge County, which won the Valley District, enters as the No. 2 seed.
In Region 2B, Stuarts Draft is atop the region while Strasburg sits at No. 2. Page County is back in the postseason again as the third seed while Buffalo Gap used a win over county rival Fort Defiance in the final week to push it into the final spot.
Four-time defending Virginia High School League Class 1 state champion and unbeaten Riverheads sits atop Region 1B and will host Altavista on Friday.
