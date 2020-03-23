Maybe it was the process that had led him there. Or perhaps it was just by fate.
But as soon as Mateo Peric stepped on the campus of the University of Richmond, he said he knew it was the right fit. Just days later, he committed to the Spiders football program and completed a recruiting process that he called "challenging."
"My recruiting process was rough," the Harrisonburg senior said. "I didn't talk to any Division I schools, except for Richmond. That was super tough on me because I felt like I was being heavily under-recruited. My parents helped me the most through it because they kept believing in me."
Peric, a 5-foot-10, 200-pound kicker/punter for the Blue Streaks that has the physique of a middle linebacker rather than a kicking specialist, had a reason to feel miffed at how his recruitment went after three strong years at HHS.
After playing soccer for most of his life, former Harrisonburg safety/receiver Austin White approached Peric prior to their eighth-grade year and suggested that he try kicking for the football team. Peric said he was open to the idea and quickly fell in love with kicking.
"[In soccer], I always had a stronger shot than most people my age," Peric said. "Austin told me to come out and I came out and was hitting 30- and 40-yard [field goals]. I fell in love with the team aspect of it and the fact that it was such an important role in a football game. Like, I had an impact and could help our team win."
That same year, while getting started in his first year playing football, Peric also picked up another hobby — weight lifting. His older brother got him started and he said the quick progression he saw encouraged him to keep going.
"I just fell in love with it," Peric said. "I loved getting stronger and seeing changes. After a few years of that, I wanted to go into powerlifting to get as strong as possible."
His dedication to the weight room played as big of a role in his success on the gridiron as anything else. Known for his impressive numbers in the weight room, Peric earned respect around the city/county for his cannon of a leg.
"I feel like lifting helps with football and with strength and fast-twitch fibers because most of my lifts are one to four reps," he said. "It is always fun being 'just a kicker,' but being able to outlift everyone on the field nine times out of 10."
His passion for the weight room also has had influence on his career path. While Peric said he doesn't know exactly what he'll do after college yet, he either wants to major in health science or computer science and then go from there.
"I plan on just seeing where life takes me and being able to support my family," Peric said.
Looking back on his time with the Blue Streaks, there was one memory that particularly stood out to Peric. He said his game-winning field goal against Spotswood in 2017 — one that gave Harrisonburg the Valley District title that year — is easily his favorite moment to look back on.
"I remember after the game, everyone picked me up and were throwing me up and down," Peric said. "It was like a movie."
The former HHS standout said he knows he still has work to do in order to be successful at the Division I level. He said the biggest area of improvement as he heads to Richmond is his consistency.
"When I hit my 'A' ball, I'm in good shape," Peric said. "But I want to be able to do that almost every single time. I've never had a coach at school to help me with my form, so it was mostly self-taught with some help from camps."
Ultimately ending up with one Division I offer wasn't what Peric had in mind and certainly surprised coaches around the city/county. But in the end, the former Blue Streak said he found the right fit.
Whether it was because of the process that led him there or by pure coincidence, Peric said he believes Richmond will provide a great opportunity for him and his future. Now, he's just excited to get underway. Richmond is a member of the Colonial Athletic Association.
"Richmond just felt like the right place," Peric said. "I've always heard that you'll know when you get on campus and I never believe it until I got [to Richmond]. ... It was an opportunity I just couldn't pass up."
