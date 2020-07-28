Mike Martin has seen plenty of top-notch talent come though his facility.
The owner of Next Level Athletic Development in Harrisonburg has had current minor league players, Division I players and high school standouts work out with him over the years and he's seen what it takes to be successful.
And when Martin takes a look at Harrisonburg junior Evan Bert, he said there's no doubt he has all the tools to be the same caliber of player some day.
"He is really just scratching the surface of the caliber of baseball player he is going to be," Martin said. "I think sometimes expectations get so high for some area kids that if they don't throw 95 [miles per hour] and hit the ball 400 feet, then people wonder what all the hype is about.
"Except for a very small fraction of athletes, becoming elite takes time. Time being years, not months. Evan is special, has a high ceiling and works hard which is why he is a [Division I] prospect. He understands the long road to development and that's why the best is still to come for him."
Bert has flown under the radar since first playing varsity as a freshman for the Blue Streaks in 2019. He performed well as an outfielder and pitcher that season, but Harrisonburg was young and wins were scarce that season.
That's just fine with the soft-spoken, versatile athlete, though. He said he was comfortable learning behind seniors Jose Rocha and Owen Stewart that season and he knows his social media presence isn't as big as some of his peers. That's just not the type of person or athlete Bert sees him self as.
"A player of his caliber sometimes comes with a large ego," HHS coach Kevin Tysinger said. "Not Evan. He is very humble and extremely coachable. He's a great kid with a very bright future."
Bert also plays bsketball for the Blue Streaks, which gives him a unique versatility on the baseball field. Outside of being one of the area's top pitchers, Tysinger said he can use Bert at multiple other positions.
"He has very good genetics as far as explosiveness and it shows at the plate, on the mound and in his jumping ability" Martin said.
Martin praised Bert's unique ability to spin the baseball. Using a metric called Bauer Units, which measures spin rate divided by velocity, Evan's average is 28.1 The average Major League Baseball player's average is aroun 24.5, according to Martin.
"He is an extremely high outlier on the high side, which means he imparts very high spin on the ball," Martin said. "There are many more factors other than high spin that determine success for a pitcher, but it certainly sets Evan up to be able to pitch at a high level."
Bert said he's put a lot of time and effort into working with Martin, Bay Liskey and Spencer Davis at Next Level. He mentioned control, secondary pitches and increasing velocity as some of his biggest focuses this offseason.
"The biggest keys to my success are just the drive to workout and improve my game as well as have the support of my high school coaching staff to do so," Bert said.
Tysinger added: "He works extremely hard in the offseason. He's constantly working out and trying to improve on his athleticism, always trying to get better. Not only has he gotten bigger and stronger, but he understands what he brings to the table. He has really developed into a voice and has become a leader."
Bert has gained 40 pounds since he first started working with Martin and added 10-12 miles per hour to his pitching velocity. His awareness for the game has improved, he said, and learned how to control his body better.
"He is a leader and he knows that," Tysinger said. "He understands that guys look up to him, but he goes about it the right way. He wants to be a good teammate and not a boss out there. He gets along with everyone."
When the Virginia High School League cancelled the 2020 spring sports season due to COVID-19, it took away the opportunity for Bert to show off his improvement as a player and leader for the Blue Streaks.
"The pandemic has had a significant impact on all of baseball and sports around the country," he said. "I miss playing with my teammates. I am lucky to be playing a little summer ball right now. Next year, high school baseball season starts in April, so we are given a lot of valuable time to improve our game. I can't wait to play again."
Bert has played with the Richmond Braves during travel season and credited that for some of his improvement. Although his versatility is an asset, he said there's no doubt that pitcher is his favorite position.
"I love the ability to take over a game while still needing the involvement of your team," Bert said.
As the Harrisonburg junior patiently awaits his turn to step onto the field with his Blue Streaks teammates again — many of whom he said he's played with since he was a child playing little league at Purcell Park — he said he's not concerned on gaining attention anytime soon.
Flying under the radar is what Bert has done so far in his high school career. But with a unique talent and a drive to continue to get better, it may not be that way much longer.
"I guess I don't neccesarily care if I'm the underdog or not," Bert said. "I just like to compete."
