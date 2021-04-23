LEESBURG — There was a different feeling in Annie Poirot's stomach on Friday.
"This whole week, leading up to the meet, I wasn't that nervous because I didn't really know what to expect since it's a brand-new thing," Poirot said Friday. "But, I would definitely say I started to get nervous and excited this morning."
The soft-spoken sophomore was part of an array of Harrisonburg runners that ran in the Virginia High School League Class 5 cross country championships at The Oatlands in Leesburg on Friday. Poirot was the lone HHS girls runner.
"When I got to the meet, seeing all the runners that made me pretty nervous but I was also really excited to get to run in a big meet like this," Poirot said. "This is a pretty big accomplishment for me personally, being able to go to states itself. And I was happy with the place I finished in, too. It was a big accomplishment being able to go to states after all the hard work this season and see it pay off."
Poirot finished 33rd with a time of 21:57.00. In the boys' race, the Blue Streaks finished seventh as a team with senior Hayden Kirwan leading the way.
"Overall, the race went pretty well," said Kirwan, who finished 33rd as well in the boys' race. "It was a very difficult course, so our times were not personal bests. The first mile went super fast, but the last mile was incredibly hilly and went a little bit slower. Nonetheless, place-wise, we all did quite well. Most importantly, it was such a fun race to run and a great experience to do as a team.'
Kirwan finished the course in 18:08.00. Teammates Jack Haverty (18:31.00) and Liam Wightman (18:34.00) finished 42nd and 43rd, respectively, while Matthew Rush (19:35.00), Owen Tompkins (20:44.00) and Nathaniel Bunn (21:04.00) rounded out the score sheet for the Blue Streaks in their team performance.
"Everyone was really nervous for the race, but excited as well," Kirwan said. 'We knew it was going to be a big race with lots of very talented runners. We all wanted to represent Harrisonburg well. We were all happy and super excited to make it to states and incredibly thankful for the opportunity to run."
One important aspect of Friday's meet was that it marked the first time since 2008 that the Harrisonburg boys team had ran as a whole on the state level.
"Making states as a team my senior year during COVID-19 was a tremendous feeling," Kirwan said. "Qualifying as a team was a goal the team had had for the past few years and to finally realize it this year felt really good. It was also great to go with this team. Everyone works together really well and has a great time."
While Friday served as the perfect cap to Kirwan's career, it was just the start for the sophomore Poirot, who said she's now motivated to get back there again.
"It definitely helps me to be motivated more for next season by making it to states this year," Poirot said. "It's really cool to see my progress of how I improved this season and it gets me really excited for years to come. It definitely keeps me motivated to know that I can do this again if I keep working hard."
The nerves and excitement of Friday's meet eventually will go away for both Kirwan and Poirot as they now prepare for the outdoor-track season this spring.
But for both runners, the momentum gained from a state appearance in the long-distance sport of cross country could be influential moving forward.
"It was simply a tremendous honor to run with this great team at states," Kirwan said. "I couldn’t have wished for a better ending to my high school career. It’s also a great feeling to know only two people are graduating this year, so the team will only get better and better from here."
