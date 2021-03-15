There's been no shortage of big-name athletes to roam the halls of Harrisonburg High School over the years and that comes in a wide variety of different sports.
On the gridiron, former Philadelphia Eagles and James Madison linebacker Akeem Jordan comes to mind. In hoops, both Ralph Sampson and Kristi Toliver are perhaps the best to ever come out of the city/county in their respective sports.
But the success of the Blue Streaks cross country and track and field programs can't be overlooked, especially on the boys' side, with runners such as Abraham Amine, Dan Nafziger, Bryant Clopper, Jose and Jorge Ruiz and Phil Dickenson all leaving lasting legacies in the program after strong four-year prep careers.
Now, after committing to Virginia Tech late last month, current HHS senior David Beck is putting a cap on his career and will go down as an all-time great, too.
"David is truly a special person," Blue Streaks boys cross country and outdoor track and field coach Matthew Denlinger said. "He is one of the most humble, down-to-earth people I've been around. It's never about him, it's always about what David can do to make the team better. David is in the same class as those guys and is one of the most successful distance runners in school history."
Beck, a senior, will head to Blacksburg after he finishes a condensed cross country season and then completes his HHS career in outdoor track and field.
Last year, during the 2019-20 indoor season, Beck captured the Virginia High School League Class 5 state title in the boys' 1,000-meter run. He was also part of a 4x800 relay team that garnered attention on the national level last year.
"I firmly believe the pandemic took several state championships away from David," said HHS girls track and field coach Jerry Hertzler, who has also spent a lot of time over the years working with Beck. "Even without his junior outdoor season last year or his senior indoor season this year, David is already the most decorated middle-distance runner in the history of Harrisonburg High School."
As a freshman, Denlinger said Beck was running a 5K around the 18-minute mark consistently. In 2020, though, Beck ran a personal-best time of 15:35.
"I want to show that I have longer distance potential," Beck said. "In the fall, I ran 15:35 for 5K on the track and followed that up with a 9:32 two-mile [run] a few weeks later. Of course, cross country is a whole different beast with hills and terrain, but I have the discipline and background to do big things this season. It'll take some time to get my feet back under me, but I know I can do it."
Staying motivated during the pandemic — Harrisonburg City Public Schools opted out of the 2020-21 winter season — was difficult for athletes, Denlinger said.
With Beck, however, it was different as the HHS senior remained committed to his workouts and preparation even when the status of the season was unknown.
“It's been a super interesting past year," Beck said. "I became more and more consistent with my mileage and strength training throughout the pandemic. I know for a lot of people it was hard to find motivation during that time. For me, I was more motivated than ever. It was my chance to train without pressure, have fun with it and come out a much better runner than I was in prior years."
Coincidentally, while Beck always dreamed of competing at the college level, it wasn't as a runner. Originally, he said, he hoped to play soccer after high school.
In recent years, however, he said "running has taken over my life" and he said the relationships formed and memories made in the sport have been worth it.
"I now know that I have a whole new gear for hard work — something I've gained from experience over the past year," Beck said. "That summer, I focused on the tiny aspects of running that have the ability to determine the difference between a high school athlete and someone who has a shot at competing beyond high school. ... That type and level of work ethic is something I pride myself in.”
That level of dedication to improvement is what his coaches said separate Beck from his peers and has helped him become one of the city/county's top runners.
"To me, his dream of running at the Division 1 level was never in doubt," Hertzler said. "The question, to me, was always which school would he choose? However, what it says about him is how much he is willing to work."
Denlinger added: "It shows that hard work and commitment pays off. Running at the D-I level has been his goal since early on in his high school career. The saying, 'You get out what you put in' holds a lot of truth for David. He has poured his heart and soul into being the best runner that he can be."
Beck said he chose the Hokies over an offer from the University of Virginia. He said it wasn't until a conversation with a close friend during a track workout in September that he began to feel like Virginia Tech was a perfect fit for him.
“Virginia Tech just felt like home," Beck said. "The coaches and team have been so welcoming of me. I feel as though not only the great mid-distance and distance running program at VT but additionally the academics fit me really well. There was just a moment when VT felt like everything I wanted in a school.”
As he heads into the final few months of his prep career, Beck said he is more focused than he's ever been in his career on knocking off goals he has set.
Not only does he want to have success on the track and cross country courses, but he also wants to set an example for younger HHS runners coming up.
"I learned so much from the seniors that were on the team during my freshman year," Beck said. "I'm lucky to have those experiences and newfound skill sets. I want to pass that down to the next generation of HHS runners."
The names of successful distance runners in the history of Harrisonburg High School is a lengthy one and it doesn't get as much attention as it deserves.
But according to coaches that are familiar with most of the names on it, Beck has put himself near the top of it already and will be remembered for just that.
"I want to be better than last year, by a lot," Beck said. "I feel as though another state title is within reach. There's no better time to do it than senior year."
