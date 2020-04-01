Away from the basketball court, Claudeson Tacy said he keeps to himself.
The Harrisonburg senior considers the game a place to get away from the stress of the world. He said the passion he plays with on the court is something that has helped him become one of the city/county's top players in recent years.
"I have so much love for the game," Tacy said. "Every time I go out there, I give it all I have because I never know when is the last time I might go back out there again. The game is a way for me to zone out from all my problems and the world, so that's why I play with so much emotion. I play with so much passion and that's what makes me do what I do on the court."
With the recent development of COVID-19 putting the sports world at a complete halt, Tacy is suddenly faced with a lot more time to himself as he is quarantined to avoid the dangers of coronavirus.
That time at home is something the Blue Streaks standout doesn't take for granted. In fact, he usually enjoys it. But this spring, he said he needed to be on a court with his AAU team, Team Blaze, as he searched for an opportunity to play the game he loves at the next level.
"I am trying to play college ball next year, but I don't know where yet," Tacy said. "I haven't decided. I was playing AAU to get more exposure before having to make my final decision for the next chapter of my life."
This past season was a breakout year of sorts for Tacy, a 6-foot-2 forward that did a little bit of everything while leading Harrisonburg to its first Valley District title since 2012.
He averaged 12.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.3 steals per game. He was a first-team All-Valley District selection and earned second-team All-Region 5D honors.
"I felt like I made a lot of improvement from my freshman year to my senior year of high school," Tacy said. "I matured a lot through those years and basketball was a huge part of that. There's not really a key to it. You just have to figure out what works best for you and go from there, even if that means changing the way you do things in the classroom or the people you hang around."
Harrisonburg was a bit of a question mark coming into the season. The team lost five seniors, including four starters, from last year's squad. At the same time, however, they still were one of the more experienced squads in the district with eight seniors on this year's roster.
Tacy said HHS coach Don Burgess approached him before the start of the season and challenged him to step up as a leader. As a result, Tacy said he began spending a lot of time in the gym and even credited Blue Streaks girls basketball assistant Mark Neofotis for helping to improve his game in the offseason.
"I took it as a challenge to work as hard as I could every day throughout the whole summer, preseason and during the season so I could set an example for my teammates and those around me," Tacy said. "As a leader, you have to lift others up and make sure they are comfortable and that's what I worked on a lot this year."
Almost every aspect of Tacy's game was improved this past season. He not only became a better scorer and more versatile on the offensive end, but was also asked often to guard the opposing team's best player by Burgess.
He said the grittiness and toughness that he plays with is something that just comes natural and he has embraced the idea of being able to play as many positions as possible to help his team out.
"It gives me that extra gear," Tacy said. "I might need that through the late minutes and the hard part of the games when I get tired and all I have left is my heart."
Despite his soft-spoken ways, Tacy doesn't lack confidence. As the year progressed, he said his belief in his own abilities continued to grow. At the same time, he said he's maintained a certain swagger since he first started playing.
"I always believed if I was going to get something done, I had to believe that I was the best at whatever it is I'm trying to do," Tacy said. "Confidence isn't a selfish thing. It's just a way of believing in yourself and telling yourself that you belong with the best of them. ... One thing that I have learned is that nothing ever comes easy. Everything I have ever gotten, I had to work for it and I have earned it."
Tacy's blue-collar approach to the game trickled down through the Harrisonburg roster this past season. With guys like Tacy and D'Shawn Fields leading the way, the Blue Streaks were known for their commitment to the defensive end.
Off the court, however, Tacy maintained that his shy mentality is just part of who he is. He said the only time you'll see a lot of energy and enthusiasm out of him is when he's playing the one sport he loves the most.
"I'm a whole different person off the court," Tacy said. "I like to be by myself and keep to myself. I don't really talk much unless I'm around someone I know. Once you get to know me, then I'll talk more to you. It's not that I don't like talking to people or hanging out. It's just that I like to stay to myself and mind my own business."
There were some people Tacy hoped to talk to and spend time with this season — his AAU teammates and coaches. Now, he's forced to stay at home and wait, wondering if he'll get an opportunity to earn more college exposure.
"This virus is crazy and it has impacted a lot of people around the world in many ways," Tacy said. "It's making it really hard to have a chance to play in front of college coaches and having a chance at getting recruited."
In the meantime, Tacy said he's working out on outdoor courts and running around his neighborhood to stay in shape. This spring was a pivotal point for Tacy and his hopes of playing college hoops. Now, that's an unknown.
The usually introverted Tacy said he doesn't mind the extra time at home. He likes keeping to himself. But if he wants to play at the next level, he needs to get back to where he lets go of his stress the most — the basketball court. Now, he said he's just waiting for that time to come soon.
"Hopefully this dies down quickly and everything can resume back just the way it was planned out," Tacy said. "Hopefully I can have a chance to go out and play in front of the college coaches."
