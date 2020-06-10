Cade Templeton pitched just 10.2 innings this season for Shenandoah University, a Division III member of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
But that doesn't mean Shenandoah pitching coach Rick Croushore isn't high on the lefty from Harrisonburg High who was a junior this spring for the Hornets.
"I like Cade a lot. I am a fan of Cade," said Croushore, a former pitcher for James Madison and in the Major Leagues. "He was on his way to pitching a lot this spring (prior to COVID-19). He was coming out of the bullpen; we were lefty deprived as far as pitching."
One big part of that optimism from first-year coach Croushore is that Templeton was a quick learner.
"Cade is the fastest to pick up the cutter in 20 years of coaching, at least the cutter I teach," Croushore said.
A graduate of Mount Vernon in Fairfax County, Croushore pitched two years at JMU and was with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1998-99. He also pitched for the Boston Red Sox and Colorado Rockies in 2000.
Croushore coached at the youth level, including time at Benton High, in Arkansas for about 20 years before joining the staff at Shenandoah last year. The coach for the Hornets is Kevin Anderson, the pitching coach for JMU when Croushore was there.
Templeton has made 21 appearances out of the bullpen with an ERA of 7.93 in his first three seasons for the Hornets, with 15 games coming in 2019. "I think he is going to help us a ton" in 2021, Croushore told the News-Record.
Templeton said his cut fastball improved under the guidance of Croushore. The Harrisonburg product plans to pitch again this summer for New Market in the Rockingham County Baseball League (RCBL). The Harrisonburg product had a 1.90 ERA in 2019 for New Market.
Other Shenandoah players expected to appear for New Market this summer, according to Templeton, are pitcher Michael Prosperi, catcher Matt Moon and outfielders Grant Thompson and Henry Delavergne.
JMU pitcher Hunter Entsminger (Sherando) is also expected to play for the Shockers, according to The Winchester Star.
"People are looking for an excuse to get out of their house and do something since they’ve been locked down for months," New Market Coach Nolan Potts told The Winchester paper. "Baseball in the Valley — that’s one of the traditions that it’s always had. So I think across the league we’re going to get more people this year than we’re going to get any other year, I would think, just because the Valley League’s not going to be around."
RCBL Schedule
The RCBL begins June 27 with all eight teams in action. The schedule, according to the RCBL website, is Grottoes at Montezuma; Elkton at New Market; Broadway at Clover Hill; and Bridgewater at Stuarts Draft.
Clover Hill won the title in 2019, downing Bridgewater in the finals.
Perkins: One Year Later
A year ago this time Shelton Perkins was celebrating the fact he had been chosen in the 16th round out of JMU by the Baltimore Orioles.
Now the pitcher - with the minor-league season very much in doubt - is speaking out against racial injustice as the country deals in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota at the hands of police.
Shelton told the News-Record on Wednesday that he checked with the Orioles before posting some of his views on social media. "Ultimately, it was my decision. I received some really good feedback. It has been good," Perkins said.
The pitcher from North Carolina received support from David Hess, a Tennessee native who pitched in 23 games for Baltimore last season. Perkins and Hess are represented by Total Sports Baseball, as is former JMU pitcher Nick Robertston - drafted last June by the Dodgers.
This year's MLB draft began with the first round Wednesday night and concludes Thursday. "I'm excited to see who we pick," said Perkins - who posted 2.04 ERA in his pro debut with Aberdeen in the New York-Penn League.
JMU's Clark Honored
Gary Clark, a football star for James Madison in the early 1980s, will be inducted into the D.C. Sports Hall of Fame, it was announced this week.
A native of Radford, Clark helped put JMU football on the map as his touchdowns on punt returns helped beat the University of Virginia in 1983.
After playing in the USFL with Jacksonville, Clark set a rookie record for Washington of the NFL in 1985 with 926 yards receiving.
Clark would play on two Super Bowl champions with Coach Joe Gibbs and Washington and was named a Pro Bowl receiver four times. Washington made the playoffs five times in the eight years Clark was with the team.
The induction ceremony for the D.C. Sports Hall of Fame is normally held at Nationals Park before a Major League Baseball game. But with the MLB season on hold due to COVID-19 concerns, a date for the ceremony has not been scheduled.
Among others to be inducted for the class of 2020: D.C. native Austin Carr, who played for Notre Dame and in the NBA; John Lucas, a former guard for the University of Maryland who was a player and coach in the NBA; and Wil Jones, a hoop player and coach. Also named to the class was Herman Boone, the football coach at T.C. Williams in Alexandria made famous in "Remember the Titans." Boone died in December.
Two teams of distinction were also inducted: the 2019 title teams of the Washington Mystics of the WNBA and the Washington Nationals of MLB. Harrisonburg graduate Kristi Toliver, now with the LA Galaxy, was a key guard for the Mystics last year during the championship season.
